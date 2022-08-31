Scots startup launches new audiobook platform for children

A SCOTS startup has today unveiled a new audiobook platform to the UK market in a mission to further appeal to children.

Edinburgh-based Voxblock’s new screen-free audiobook player to the UK market, with a mission to ignite children’s love of stories and books in an easy, entertaining and tactile new format.

Founded by couple Rebecca Lundgren and Tom Williams, the new Voxblock player allows children to take a favourite “block” from their bookshelf, insert it and listen to the story – without the distractions of wifi connections, screens or passwords.

The fledgling business has signed content deals with UK publishing houses like Harper Collins, Hachette and Scholastic.

Voxblock was founded by couple Rebecca Lundgren and Tom Williams. (C) Maverick Photo Agency

Inspired by the needs of modern families for a simple, safe and transportable way for children to access books and stories, the couple’s inspiration came from seeing their daughter’s love of listening to Rebecca’s childhood audiobooks on an old cassette player.

After two years of development, with design and manufacture taking place in Scotland, Voxblock has transformed that founding idea into a platform for the modern age.

Voxblock’s design and simple functionality means it can be enjoyed by children from toddler years and up, helping them to discover an independent love of books – with no need for parents to plug in or log on.

And with the global audiobooks market expected to grow by 25% annually (Deloitte 2020) and the fastest growth being reported in the children’s segment, the business has had universally positive feedback from the publishing sector.

Following a successful soft launch partnership as part of this year’s Edinburgh International Book Festival in August, Voxblock is now available to buy from the company’s online shop, with plans being developed to make the most of this year’s Christmas gifting season.

Heading up a team of six from their offices in central Edinburgh, co-founder Rebecca says that the realities of family life and stress around screen time, plus a passion for childhood reading has spurred the couple on to turn their idea into a flourishing business.

She said: ‘‘Watching our own daughter listen to and love my old storybook cassettes was a revelation and we asked ourselves, why is she switching to these tapes over a screen?

“We realised that the simplicity of the format was allowing her to become more engrossed in the story, without the distractions and stresses of getting connected and being on a screen.

“The problem? She wanted more stories. The idea for Voxblock was born.

“And we’re now extremely proud to be launching the results of two years of creative design, planning and partnership development with some brilliant publishers across the country.

“Voxblock brings a world of amazing storytelling to children in a format that’s exciting and accessible.

“Much like the growing appreciation the world now has for vinyl records or film cameras, there’s something very simple, intuitive and deeply satisfying about picking up a book.

“And for children, Voxblock offers that in an audiobook format they’ll love.

“Our little story blocks sit on the bookshelf, to be collected, enjoyed and shared – and our player is perfect for family days out, travelling or just enjoying at home in a quiet corner.”