Scots waste management company launches new system upgrade

A SCOTS waste management company has launched a new real time monitoring and automation solution.

Drilling waste management company, TWMA, has launched its new XLink solution, designed to provide oil and gas operators with increased automation, deeper insights and real time data monitoring.

All of this aims to improve the efficiency of their wellsite drill cuttings processing system.

XLink is a new hardware and software system upgrade that provides both POB reduction through offshore automation and allows customers to monitor their drilling waste operations live from anywhere in the world.

The system links drill cuttings volume monitoring, and material conditioning, all combined through a data platform that delivers real time monitoring capability.

Following successful roll outs in the UK and Norway, the cloud-based system, which can be integrated into any existing TWMA asset operating offshore or on land, is increasingly becoming a core component of TWMA’s global solution offering.

At the system’s core is XLink CST automation, a unique patent pending air mixing system which is retrofitted into the cuttings, storage, and transfer tank (CST), conditioning the drill cuttings without the need for manual intervention thus reducing POB requirements.

The XLink system allows for full control of the drilling waste management handling process from one central control point on the rig.

The radar level sensors fitted within the CSTs allow tank volumes to be tracked and displayed in real time via TWMA’s secure online portal, which customers can access from anywhere in the world.

Gareth Innes, Chief Engineering and Commercial Officer at TWMA said: “Following successful roll outs for our new XLink real time monitoring technology in the first half of the year, we are excited to now be bringing this innovative technology to our global market.

“XLink is a great example of us working closely with our customers to design, manufacture and deliver solutions which combat their most pressing issues.

“By allowing customers to monitor their operations remotely, we are providing them with real time insights into the performance of their operation while also optimising the efficiency of their project.”

Offering sustainability benefits, the XLink system, coupled with the TWMA RotoMill® wellsite processing solution, allows remote cuttings volume tracking and subsequent hole condition monitoring.

By processing the drill cuttings at source, the solution eliminates the requirement for the transportation of drilling waste onshore, removing all logistics and associated costs.

This has been proven to reduce carbon emissions by 50%, significantly lowers costs and improves safety performance.