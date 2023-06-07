A SCOTS sportswear brand has been handed a major industry award amid a slew of continued success.

Fallain Fitness was awarded Activewear Brand of the Year for 2023 at the recent Scottish Health & Fitness Awards.

Launched in late 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic and the onset of a cost-of-living crisis, Fallain Fitness strived to help individuals to prioritise their health and wellness.

The Scottish Fitness Awards honour brands that consistently demonstrate excellence and positively impact the fitness industry.

Fallain Fitness co-owner Andrea Tod with the Activewear Brand of the Year award.

Fallain Fitness was cited as the brand that stood out amongst nominees due to quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and superior customer experience.

Notably, Fallain Fitness has established strong partnerships with influential entities in the fitness world.

The brand has successfully collaborated with renowned department store John Lewis, hosting several pop-up events at select locations to bring its activewear directly to customers.

These pop-ups have allowed individuals to experience the brand’s products first hand.

In addition to the collaboration with John Lewis, Fallain Fitness has formed strategic partnerships with prominent sports teams and gyms.

One notable partnership is with the HMS Prince of Wales Rugby Team, where Fallain Fitness provided them with tracksuits and training gear.

By forging alliances with respected sports teams and gyms, Fallain Fitness has told of its aim to solidify its position as a trusted provider of top-quality activewear.

Founder and part owner of Fallain Fitness, Philip Tod, expressed gratitude for this esteemed recognition, stating: “Winning the Scottish Fitness Awards – Activewear Brand of the Year is an extraordinary honour for our brand and team.

“My sister (co-owner) and I are immensely proud of the strides we have made since our launch, and this award validates our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional activewear.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to empower individuals and communities to lead healthier, active lives.”

Looking ahead, Fallain Fitness says it is dedicated to expanding its reach and impact within the fitness industry.

Additionally, Fallain Fitness plans to engage in philanthropic initiatives that support local communities and promote active lifestyles.

More recently, Fallain Fitness have partnered with Shelter Scotland where they donated over £1,000 worth of stock to the charity.