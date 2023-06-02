SCOTS sportwear brand Fallain Fitness announce its exclusive pop-up event at John Lewis Glasgow this week, just in time for Father’s Day.

The collection features a range of sportswear designed for various activities, including gym workouts, running and outdoor sports.

The Fallain Fitness pop-up at John Lewis Glasgow will be their 7th time with the retail giants.

The pop-up shop will run from June 5th to June 18th.

The brand’s range of products includes t-shirts, lightweight shorts, slim-fit track bottoms and matching ¼ zip tops.

Each item combines features including moisture-wicking fabrics, YKK zips and a four-way stretch with bold colour palettes.

Philip Tod, the founder and director of Fallain Fitness, said: “We are thrilled to bring Fallain Fitness to John Lewis Glasgow ahead of Father’s Day.”

“Our brand is all about empowering men to look and feel their best while pursuing an active lifestyle.

“We believe that sportswear should be more than just functional; it should be an expression of personal style and a source of inspiration.

“With our pop-up event, perfectly timed for Father’s Day, we aim to introduce our unique designs to the Glasgow community again and provide a memorable shopping experience for customers seeking the ideal gift for active dads.”

Customers visiting the Fallain Fitness pop-up at John Lewis Glasgow will have the opportunity to try on and purchase the brand’s latest collections.

Philip and his sister Andrea, who founded the company together in 2020, will also be available to provide personalised assistance.

He added: “We want to revolutionize the way men approach sportswear.

“Our designs inspired by our Scottish heritage not only optimize athletic performance but also make a statement.

“We believe that feeling good about what you wear translates to feeling good about yourself, empowering men to embrace their individuality and excel in their fitness pursuits.”