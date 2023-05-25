SCOTS shopping outlet Buchanan Galleries owner, Landsec, has launched a new partnership with local charity PEEK to support young people in the city to acquire the skills and confidence to help them progress into employment, training, or education.

Over 100 young people aged 14-19 will take part in a ten-week young volunteers programme which will enable them to expand their CVs and offer the opportunity to gain Youth Achievement Awards.

Across a three-year partnership, school leavers will experience bespoke training which will include modules designed to develop their personal and professional skills.

The PEEK team are aiding youngsters to find opportunities.

Upon successful completion of the programme, they will then put their newly developed skills and knowledge into practice through volunteering at a range of PEEK programmes.

Landsec will also work with PEEK to hold coaching and guidance sessions to help develop the young people’s employability skills and showcase the range of different career opportunities available within the retail and property sector.

Local charities in Glasgow are also invited to apply for funding via Landsec’s Community Grants programme which is now open for applications.

Unrestricted grants of up to £3,000 are available to support not-for-profit organisations with their daily activities to help accelerate their work within local communities.

Four funding rounds are available each year with the shortlist overseen by the Charities Aid Foundation and reviewed by community grants panels built from members local to each location.

The PEEK partnership and community grants are funded by Landsec’s new social impact programme, Landsec Futures, a £20m fund which aims to bring more value to the communities where Landsec invests.

Combined this fund will deliver £200 million worth of social value by 2030 to aid in various different partnerships.

Nick Davis, Head of Retail Development at Landsec commented: “By investing in a partner who is already pioneering local opportunities, we can significantly amplify the value we deliver to the communities that need it most.

“Through our new partnership with PEEK, we’ll support more people from underrepresented backgrounds into employment.

“In working with local young people to build their employability skills and increase access to employment opportunities so that everyone can fulfil their potential.”

Michaela Collins MBE, CEO of PEEK said: “PEEK are excited to develop our partnership with Landsec over the next three years.

“With Landsec’s investment, PEEK will support 120 young people to become young volunteers in their community.

“The young people will have opportunities to develop personally and socially and help them to attain various qualifications and accreditations.”