BEACH lovers have been offered the extraordinary opportunity to own a unique £700,000 seafront property – built into the cliff walls.

The four-bed terraced property in Ramsgate, Kent dates back to 1850 at a time when the Ramsgate Harbour, and offers enviable views over the English Channel.

Pictured: Outside of property. (C) Inigo

The nautical-themed property boasts five bathrooms and four bedrooms, and spans over three floors with two grand balconies peering into the town where a young Queen Victoria used to holiday.

Despite its grandiose appearance and tastefully decorated interior, the giant home’s biggest talking point is its placement – being built sturdily into the white cliffs overlooking the seaside.

The exterior of the property shows tremendous scalloped tiling and black and white wooden accents, whilst the ground floor is also paved with white wood panelling and roundels throughout.

Two glass panel doors greet any would-be buyers as they walk into the sitting room.

The room is filled with a double-height ceiling with aquatic windows that reflect the sea, and white wooden panels connected to a bronze Morso woodburner.

The spacious room is decked in an oceanic colour scheme, with teals and greens splashed across the furniture.

Pictured: Lounge room. (C) Inigo

A small archway can also be seen – offering the first glimpse into the section of the property carved into the rock face, and leads to a storage area which can be converted into a book nook or lounge area.

The kitchen is then accessed through two sides of the sitting room and showcases wooden work surfaces that blend into the natural grooves and wrinkles of the cliff walls.

Prospective buyers can also be wowed by the connected utility room which displays original caving which was once used as a stone mine but now connects to the beach where you can enjoy the pleasures of the English seaside.

There is also a quaint reading room which continues the cave theme, with dark arched ceilings and narrow walls the perfect size for an armchair and elevated bookshelves.

The bedroom on the third floor appears to resemble the captain’s cabin of a ship, with teal blue walls, wooden panels and a wall-mounted bed.

Pictured: The games room with cave walls. (C) Inigo

Spread throughout its five bathrooms, the property also displays large waterfall showers and a bath overlooking the sea – a wet room is also available to enjoy, with fitted encaustic tiles.

Estate agents Inigo listed the property on the market on Tuesday, where it is expected to fetch offers of £700,000 or more.

Inigo wrote in the description: “Built into the white cliffs of Ramsgate, this four-bedroom Grade II-listed house has commanding views over the English Channel.

“Extending over four floors, it is characterised by its nautical aesthetic that merges with its Victorian heritage.

“At the front of the house is a terrace with a pizza oven and barbecue, perfect for hosting in the warmer months.

Pictured: A potential book nook. (C) Inigo

“The house’s location in the marina means that it is utterly peaceful due to its coastal setting yet, at the same time, close to the centre of Ramsgate.”

One househunter spotted the alluring property and shared it on social media on Tuesday, writing: “Can’t quite work out what is going on with the rooms but it’s a cave house in Ramsgate.”

One person commented: “If it is set into the cliffs, I wonder what the door in the utility room at the back of the ground floor opens to?”

Another joked in reply: “The bat cave, obviously. I wonder if you can get a mortgage on that?”