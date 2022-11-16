A STUNNING seaside home that comes with its very own indoor slide has gone on the market for £900,000.

The renovated four-bedroom property in Reydon, Suffolk boasts many desirable features but buyers are sure to be impressed by the metal chute leading from upstairs into the open-planned living area.

The unique addition means that children, and any willing adults, can opt for sliding downstairs when dinner is ready.

The house has an indoor chute. Credit: Durrants

A sleek black kitchen has been fitted with a large island that also doubles up as a breakfast bar.

Bi-fold doors right across the kitchen-living-area offer natural light throughout the family home.

Adjoining the main space is an additional reception room which is currently being used as a music and play room.

And at the top of the stairs a bespoke bookshelf unit has been created where the entrance to the slide is discreetly hidden.

Three large bedrooms are located upstairs – including one with an ensuite – in the previously modest bungalow.

The home comes with an incredible addition in the interior. Credit: Durrants

A raised outdoor dining terrace is located adjacent to a lawned garden – perfect for entertaining and for children to play.

Estate agents Durrants listed the property on the market last week for offers in excess of £900,000.

They said: “Previously a modest bungalow, this property was overhauled by the current owner in 2016 to provide a contemporary seaside home.

“On entering the property you will find a central corridor which provides access to all major rooms, alongside a staircase to the first floor. The rooms on the ground floor flow effortlessly, weaving together contrasting materials, textures, colours and finishes.

“The heart of the home is without a doubt the open plan kitchen-dining-living space to the rear of the house.

“To get back down to the ground floor, you can of course take the stairs but why would you when the property benefits from its own slide to effortlessly return to the ground floor level.

“Great fun for kids of all ages.”