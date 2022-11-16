Ché Moore couldn’t believe his eyes when he opened up the novel at the Sue Ryder shop in Somerset, on Sunday to find a cheeky love note lurking inside.

A man known solely as Nickolas had scribbled the personalised message for his beau, Jane, asking for her to read whenever he was not around to combat her sexual desires.

Ché posted an image of the note on social media on Sunday, prompting viewers to question whether the lovebirds are still together and whether their relationship is still raunchy.

The naughty note. Credits: Ché Moore

The message read: “Jane, This is for you to read when my tongue and my pleasure stick are not there for you. Love, Nickolas. X”

The post received 461 likes and dozens of comments as many expressed their amusement at seeing the saucy inscription.

Janina Fox-Westell commented: “I love it, it’s hilarious and so corny. Gave me a proper giggle.

“Nicholas, you naughty boy.”

John Emery joked: “What is the deal with Sue Ryder in Wells, with this and the sailors with their willies out? I assume it has blanked out windows like the porno bookshops.”

Maura Black said: Hey, wait. Does this mean Nickolas is single?”

Clare Gray commented: “There’s never a slip twixt the tongue and the pleasure stick, apparently.”

Andy Callaghan said: “Father Christmas is a horny bugger!”

A spokesperson for Sue Ryder said: “Sue Ryder would like to thank whoever donated this book, along with the customer who purchased it for supporting our vital palliative, bereavement and neurological care.

“It would seem Jane and Nickolas had lots of fun together and we wish them all the best.”

This isn’t the first time someone has found an interesting handwritten message inside a book handed in to a charity shop.

In August 2021, a retail worker from York found a note slipped inside a book at a charity shop, from a woman who was calling out her partner for allegedly “leading a double life”.

The note was left inside a book called ‘The best a man can get’ by John O’ Farrell and intrigued many who questioned the background of the note.