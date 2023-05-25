A MUM has shared a touching image online which shows her youngest child standing alongside his two brothers – something she thought might never happen.

Jasmine Legg gave birth to son Thomas in 2020 and shortly afterward he was tragically diagnosed with a life limiting condition called Lissencephaly.

The brain condition is a rare malformation with an absence of convolutions in the cerebral cortex which leads to a shorter than average life expectancy.

(L-R) Frankie, Thomas and Jayden. Credits: Jasmine Legg

The 31-year-old from Faversham, Kent shared her adorable pic online last week showing her lads stood proudly huddled together.

In the image Thomas can be seen in the centre of the picture strapped into a device known as a Jenx Supine Stander which keeps him upright and allows him to stand for the first time.

His two brothers Jayden, 11, and six-year-old Frankie stand proudly by their little brother and gently hold his hand on either side.

Jasmine shared her sweet snap on Facebook last week writing: “The first time my three boys have been able to stand up next to each other.”

The post received tens of thousands of likes with hundreds of comments from supportive Facebook users.

One wrote: “This had made me really emotional.”

Another added: “Melts my heart.”

A third replied: “Cor look how similar they are, three gorgeous boys, they look very proud of their brother.”

Another commented: “What a beautiful photo, one to cherish for life.”

The family. Credits: Jasmine Legg

Speaking today Jasmine said: “Thomas my youngest son has a rare life limiting condition called Lissencephaly, he is completely dependent on me and my partner Anthony.

“Last Monday he finally got a stander and for the first time he’s been able to stand up.

“It’s even more special being able to stand up with his brothers who are big supporters of Thomas.

“Thomas turns 3 on May 31st, this is an age we were told he will unlikely not reach so it’s extra special for us.

“Thomas has been in and out of hospital a lot, he has had pneumonia and a collapsed lung many times and just this year in March he was in critical condition in St George’s hospital with respiratory failure.

“He also has complex epilepsy which has seen him hospitalised many times.

“To see him stand for the first time was so emotional and to see him standing with his brothers for the first time just made my heart feel with so much pride, it’s something I didn’t think would ever happen.

“Thomas has the best brothers who help him and support him everyday.

“He was born with it, he has a smooth brain so his brain didn’t develop folds in the womb.

“No operations will help his brain but he may need surgery in the future for example he also has scoliosis.”

“After being so very poorly this year all we want is to be able to make as many family memories as possible.”

To help make memories for Thomas and his family, you can donate to the Justgiving page here:https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jasmine-legg-5?utm_term=qZNM2Xxn5