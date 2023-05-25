POLICE were summoned by suspicious Royal Mail workers to a package – which they were stunned to find full of cannabis.

The officers from Gwent Police in Gwent, Wales couldn’t believe what they had uncovered as someone had opted for a rather unique way of delivering a package of the banned drug.

The police uncovered the secret stash last week and were told by Royal Mail staff that the expectant recipient of the parcel had launched a complaint because of late delivery.

Cannabis found by Gwent police inside Royal Mail package. Credits: Gwent Police/Twitter.

The force took to Twitter sharing an image of the package alongside a warning for the impatient resident.

In the image, a black envelope lays on a white table with a label reading “Royal Mail Special Delivery” which promises delivery by 1 pm.

On the envelope, a large transparent bag holds what appears to be several grams of cannabis which have been placed next to the owner’s delivery details, which have been covered up.

The police also captioned the picture shared last week writing: “To the #Abergavenny resident who has made a complaint to the Royal Mail because they haven’t delivered your parcel – we have your cannabis and will be paying you a visit today #PCFord.”

The tweet has received thousands of likes with many people quick to leave sarcastic comments.

One commented: “Can you pick up some Rizla Kings on your way?”

Another said: “I have weed delivered to my brother weekly, via Royal Mail, legally. The marijuana laws in the UK are antiquated and archaic.”

A third wrote: “Never mind that minuscule haul that would hardly knock out a ladybird. I want to know how that police misconduct and corruption inquiry against your force is coming along. Any updates yet? Any improvements in the pipeline at all?”

Another replied: “What are you gonna charge them with? They are not in possession of the weed.”

A fifth responded: “Well done @GPMonmouthshire, more rubbish off our streets.”

However, another user wrote: “Not only have the cops opened an item of the Royal Mail but they’ve posted an image with a tracking label attached to it and now everybody can check the f***ing tracking ID and find out who this meant for.

“This is a huge chance to sue the cops.”

Speaking today a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “There’s been no arrests or charges and enquiries are ongoing.

“We had contact from Royal Mail concerned about a package they had received, officers attended and seized the package.

“Officers subsequently opened and examined it and the cannabis was discovered.”

Cannabis is classified as a Class B drug in the United Kingdom and unlicensed dealing, trafficking or production of the drug can be punished with an unlimited fine or a custodial sentence of up to 14 years.