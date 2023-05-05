A HILARIOUS video shows Jeremy Vine receiving a death stare from a delivery man who walked out in front of him – before addressing him directly and branding him a “p***k”.

TV and radio presenter Vine has become renowned for sharing headcam footage of his journeys around London on his bike, which often stir up controversy from other social media users.

The 57-year-old’s most recent footage however, left users in stitches after an impromptu confrontation on his cycle through Dalling Road in Hammersmith.

The hilarious footage begins with Vine passing through a cycle lane on a busy road as the onscreen text reads: “Earlier today”.

Vine can then be seen swerving around a white van which has stopped right in the middle of the cycle lane as it waits on traffic to move.

Vine casts a glance as he passes the van, before being met by a man on the other side of the vehicle who crosses the cycle lane right in front of him.

The man, clad in all black and wearing white trainers, carries a handful of large Amazon parcels as the camera zooms in on him glaring at the approaching Vine.

The video pauses for two seconds as blue text on the screen reads: “Amazon delivery guy”.

Vine stares straight back at him, passing the man as he crosses the road.

Despite having passed him, the man spins his head further round to lock eyes with the TV host as he comes to a stop at a red traffic light,

The man then appears to clock who he is looking at, angrily spitting: “Vine – you p**ck.”

Shocked, Vine replies: “What, me?”

The man didn’t take his eyes off Vine. (C) Twitter

The man then repeats: “P**ck.”

Vine then reasons: “Why?”

The man, who has by now crossed the road and is walking further away in the other direction spins back around to face Vine as he blurts out a final “f**k”.

Vehicles can be heard beeping their horn behind Vine as the footage then shows a close-up of the shouting man.

Vine then interpolates the video with a meme on the left to mock the man, showing Ari Gold from TV show Entourage throwing his mobile phone at a wall.

The text underneath the meme reads: “This guy delivering his next parcel”.

Vine shared the footage online yesterday, writing: “I know Amazon say they give a personal service, but this is bloody ridiculous”.

The post received over 850 likes and dozens of comments from users were quick to crack jokes at the man’s spontaneous insult.

One person wrote: “Working class hero.”

Another said: “Consider it ‘customer feedback’ – it’s the most direct form!”

A third commented: “TBH, you don’t always come across as the most balanced media pundit, meaning; his angst could’ve come from either side of the political spectrum.

“Or maybe you just didn’t give him a tip when was working for Pizza Hut.”

A fourth added: “Legend. Give him a pay rise, Amazon.”