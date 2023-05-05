A MUM was left in stitches after realising she had gotten her pram stuck amongst a throng of parked cars after absent-mindedly reversing into her space.

Caroline Smith had just gotten daughter Quinn out of the car and strapped into the pram to meet friends for lunch last week when she realised her blunder.

The 33-year-old had reversed perfectly into a parking bay and lifted the buggy out of the boot before she realised the cars surrounding her had totally blocked her in, leaving no pathways for the pram.

The mum from Essex was left in stitches after realising her error and was eventually freed when the car in front of her drove off.

The hilarious video begins showing Caroline dressed in a long brown coat and a black starry t-shirt underneath as onscreen text reads: “Stuck”.

The camera faces Caroline as she looks on in pure confusion, before chuckling: “I’ve just got to a multi-storey car park. I’ve just made a terrible error.”

The camera then pans over to the pram, where innocent Quinn sits looking at Caroline, blissfully unaware of her mother’s predicament.

She is dressed in a baby pink raincoat and gurns as the camera pans to show the arrangement of cars.

To the right of the pram are two stationary cars, with a pillar situated between them, blocking any potential exit routes.

She trails off after saying: “The buggy…”

Caroline then points the camera behind the buggy, showing that there is again no room for a pram to squeeze through due to the rear of cars being parked too close to each other.

To the left of the pram, are a further two parked cars with another pillar in the middle.

She then walks further along to show that there are no spaces wide enough between any of the cars, before ultimately showing that this is the case for the entire car park and that she cannot escape.

Caroline took to social media last week to share the hilarious moment, writing: “Thankfully, the car next to mine drove off, so I could escape!”

The clip received over 2,000 likes and dozens of comments from users who couldn’t believe Caroline’s bad luck.

Caroline added in the comments: “I never reverse park. I only did it today as I tried to forward park but was at an awkward angle.

“I was so chuffed, until I realised I was stuck. Luckily, the owners of the car next to mine arrived just in time but my buggy is very wide, and not all wing mirrors move.”

One person wrote: “This is why when people moan about ‘Why do we need parent & child places’ it p***es me off. Cos this is why.”

Another said: “Another reason for me to never reverse into a bay – main reason is I’m terrible at it.”

A third commented: “One reason why I hated reversing into spaces when my daughter was a baby. Hope you managed to get out.”

In a further update, Caroline replied to a user who asked why she couldn’t just lift the pram out.

Baby Quinn innocently looking over at mum Caroline. (C) Caroline Smith/TikTok

Caroline filmed herself to lift the pram with Quinn inside but ultimately struggled, proving that its weight would have been too heavy to lift over cars with a baby in tow.

She wrote in the caption sarcastically: “Thanks, I hadn’t thought of that.”

Speaking to Caroline today she said: “I was meeting friends for lunch in London and I’d driven to a shopping centre basement car park.

“I drove around for a while inside trying to find a spot. As there were building works taking place inside, there was limited space as areas were shut off, meaning that I’d gotten stuck in a few dead ends.

“All the parent and child spots were taken (there were probably only about 15 of them) and as it was a basement carpark there were huge pillars in between spaces, meaning the car park spaces were narrow.

“After I found a spot, I planned to drive forward into it, but realised I’d come at it at the wrong angle, and wouldn’t be able to drive in easily but luckily the back of my car was at the perfect angle to reverse park into the spot behind me.

“I am hopeless at reverse parking, so I was very impressed with how easy I’d found it this time and had planned to take a photo of the reverse parked car to show off to my husband.

“I got out of the car, put the buggy together, strapped my nine-month-old in, and went to leave so I could take a photo and then realised I was trapped between narrowly parked cars and the pillars.

“I filmed the video to send to my husband as I found it hilarious, but also, obviously very annoying.

“Thankfully, as I finished filming my predicament the couple in the car next to mine showed up, and left, so I could escape.”