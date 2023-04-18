A BOYFRIEND has been slammed on social media after sharing footage of his girlfriend in a car accident – and claiming it was to “educate” learner drivers.

The unnamed man explained in a social media post that his partner had been involved in two separate incidents – one that saw her reverse into a parked car and another in which she rammed into the back of another vehicle.

The former was captured on a CCTV camera at his home whilst the latter was taken from a dashcam perspective in the car.

The boyfriend has now been slammed by many social media users. (C) Reddit.

The man shared both clips to YouTube under the alleged guise of “educational material” for learners – but has since been ridiculed for attempting to “humiliate” his girlfriend.

The man also explained that his girlfriend had recently received anonymous messages from someone who advised her that she was featured in the videos.

The woman, then furious, confronted him and then accused him of sending the anonymous messages.

Despite being called an “a**hole” by his girlfriend who now claims to be getting teased for the videos, the man attempted to justify his actions.

He wrote yesterday: “Am I the a**hole (AITA) for posting a video of my girlfriend crashing her car on the internet?

“A few months ago, my girlfriend crashed our car and swiped a parked car while getting out of the driveway and about a year ago she rear ended someone.

“I posted the video from home security and the dashcam video for each incident on youtube as educational material in case it might help learner drivers etc.

“I got responses from some accident compilation video creators and gave them permission to use the videos.

“There is nothing wrong with the videos, she did not do a hit and run or anything and dealt with both situations well.

“All they show is the accidents and her getting out of the car, putting her hands on her head and inspecting the damage.

“Recently, apparently someone sent anonymous messages to her and some of her friends and coworkers with a link to the video I uploaded.

“She got really mad at me and called me an a**hole for uploading the videos without asking her.

“However both camera systems were put by me [sic] and I manage the devices. She then accused me of sending the anonymous message when it was not me.

“I have since deleted the video but some of her friends found the copies other people had included and teased her about it.

“AITA here, I don’t understand since it is not such a big deal.

“These things happen all the time and there are loads of similar videos on the internet and it is not even that easy to recognise – her especially in the home security video.”

The post garnered 4,000 likes and 1,300 comments from many users who were quick to slam the man for his actions.

Following the reactions from users, the man added an update saying: “Oh I get it I was the a**hole. I did not realise how embarrassing it would be for her as I post dashcam videos all the time.

“I will apologise to her again and make it up to her and take her some place nice.”

One person wrote: “YTA (You’re the a**hole). I’m calling bs on your ‘educational’ intent.

“You took an embarrassing moment and uploaded it for the universe to see, shared it with others without her consent.

“What did you think was going to happen? You need to contact everyone you gave permission to use the video and withdraw your consent.”

Another said: “I can’t believe he thinks that because he owns the cameras and “manages” the devices it means he doesn’t need permission to post. Holy smokes – YTA all the way.”

A third commented: “Let’s be honest, it’s nonsense in the vast majority of cases. Nearly nobody uploads or watches crash compilations for ‘educational’ purposes. It’s for entertainment.

“Now, there’s nothing wrong with that in general as long as there’s consent for sharing it or at the very least personal details are blurred but people should at least admit that instead of pretending it’s anything deeper.”

A fourth added: “From his update he thinks taking her out to dinner will make up for this. Posted a video without her consent with her likeness visible.

“Her friends have already seen this and told her. Obviously, it was to humiliate her but he’s pretending it was to help other drivers.

“Gave permission for said video to be sold and used in an unlimited number of ways, again without her permission.

“Thinks taking her out to dinner makes up for all that. I think we have an a**hole trifecta here.”

A fifth wrote: “I can’t imagine the level of cluelessness required to post videos of friends/family on the internet without giving them a detailed explanation of what I wanted to do and waiting for their response.

“I bet you are really sh**ty in bed.”