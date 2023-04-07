A SCOTS samaritan is trying to locate a mystery girl after finding a postcard from her dad during renovations on the home they shared – over 50 years apart.

Emily Rose Faulkner was doing some DIY work on her home in Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute on Sunday when she removed some skirting boards to find a fully intact postcard.

The 30-year-old was stunned when she inspected it further to find that it had been intended for a young girl named Michelle Bernard from her father – and dated back to November 1969.

Emily Rose Faulkner is trying to locate a person who lived at her home over 50 years ago. Credit: Emily Rose Faulkner

Now, Emily is looking to return the touching keepsake and is determined to find Michelle – even going as far as joining genealogy websites.

An image shows the weathered and beaten postcard, which has some visible water damage, alongside a National Giro stamp.

The touching postcard is addressed to Michelle, who would have lived in the house at a time when it served as housing quarters for the former RAF Machrihanish station.

The front of the postcard shows two kittens sitting atop a green tartan couch together looking into a camera.

The communication has passed through a post office in Saffron Walden, Essex as the stamp declares it was sorted on 21 November 1969.

The postcard reads: “Dear Michelle, thank you very much for your nice letter.

“Glad to hear that you are being a good girl.

“I will bring you back a present.

“Love Daddy xxx”

Emily found the postcard written from a father to his daughter and wants to return it. Credit: Emily Rose Faulkner

The postcard had been delivered to the RAF base in Campbeltown and lay dormant under the skirting board before being unearthed again by Emily.

Determined, Emily launched her appeal on social media last week (SUN) writing: “Trying to find a Michelle Bernard.

“Whilst doing renovations on our house at the Sound of Kintyre (formally Ranachan Gardens) we have discovered this postcard hidden behind skirting boards.

“The date stamp is November 1965, I understand Michelle may be married now with a different name but I feel it would be lovely to reunite her with this postcard sent from her father.

“It may hold a lot of sentiment and if anyone remembers going to school with her or could help point me in the right direction, all help would be appreciated.

“Here’s to the power of social media.”

Emily’s post received hundreds of likes with dozens of comments and shares hoping to find Michelle.

Debs Leilani Josiah said: “What a fantastic idea from a brilliant heart.”

Lesley Goodwin said: “That is so lovely, hope she’s found to reunite it with her.”

Mmishel Mmishel said: “Hope Michelle is found, what a lovely keepsake.”

Speaking today, Emily said: “I think there’s something quite nostalgic about it [the postcard].

“We were surprised it was still there considering the house was housing quarters for the old RAF Machrihanish so would have seen considerably more people come and go than a usual house.

“There’s also something to be said for the idea being that whoever it belongs to could have quite possibly been one of the first people to have lived in the house back in the late 60s.

“The house has definitely not been renovated to the degree we have done it to so it would have been easily missed by previous occupants.

“I’ve had no joy [finding her] at all, I’ve joined ancestors.com and searched all Michelle Bernards but no joy in placing anyone as of yet.

“She most likely has changed her name when married but I’m hitting brick walls as I’m no expert in this field.

“It doesn’t help that RAF families would have moved around regularly so she could have settled anywhere.”