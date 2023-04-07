A RYANAIR customer was left over £1,000 out of pocket after a shambolic showing that saw the airline cancel her flights, reinstate them hours later, and then cancel them again.

Laura Clarke from Burscough, West Lancashire had been planning to head to Bordeaux, France with her sister Sarah and their friend to celebrate Sarah’s 40th birthday.

However, despite months of planning, the dream trip took an unexpected turn last week when Laura received an email from Ryanair advising that the flight was canned.

Laura was left panicking and finding flights for her party. Credit: Laura Clarke

The 37-year-old was forced to quickly rearrange flights for the party to ensure they would not miss out, resulting in her paying £939 for a one way flight – despite originally paying just £250 for a whole return.

However, accountant Laura was left reeling when she received another message from Ryanair stating to ignore the prior email and that the flight was indeed going ahead – before they then cancelled them again later.

Following the “cancellation” of Laura’s original £250 return flights for the trio, the new flights took the trio to their wine tasting paradise via Amsterdam, Netherlands.

However, due their departure flights leaving from Teesside International Airport, Laura was forced to fork out another £100 for a hotel room.

It was then that Ryanair’s second email came through, reading: “Due to a technical error, some flights have appeared on the Ryanair App/website as cancelled.

“Please be advised, this is an error and your flight will operate as scheduled. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Confused, Laura then contacted Ryanair and spoke with an advisor who confirmed that the flight was back on.

However, listening to her gut Laura kept the new flights she had booked and a few hours later received another email from the Irish airline this time confirming the flight was indeed cancelled.

This email claimed that ongoing French air traffic control strikes were the primary cause of the flight being grounded.

Laura (right) found new flights but had to stay overnight before hand.

Speaking today, Laura said: “We were heading to Bordeaux for my sister’s 40th birthday. We had already spent £455 on the hotel and £250 on a wine tour so we didn’t want to lose out.

“The extra flights cost £939 one way for the three of us but initially we had gotten a £250 Ryanair return.

“I had to spend £99 to stay in a hotel on Teesside as that was the only place that could get us there in time for the wine tour so we flew with Air France via Amsterdam.

“I thought it was odd when Ryanair emailed to say the flight was going ahead which is why I rang them and the lady on the phone confirmed it was back on.

“When I contacted Ryanair I then got another text and email to say that the flight was cancelled because of the air traffic controllers, but luckily I hadn’t cancelled anything I’d arranged.

“It’s a four day trip and once I get there I’ll be fine but there was a lot of panicking as I’ve had to rearrange bits of it.

“I just hope nothing else goes wrong – I’ll definitely enjoy my first glass of red when I get there.”

Ryanair has been approached for comment.

Bordeaux is located in the south-west of France, and serves as the capital of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.

The area is known for its fine wine and extends around three rivers – namely the Gironde, Garonne and the Dordogne.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “This flight from Manchester to Bordeaux was cancelled due to repeated French ATC strikes. Affected passengers were notified on 28 Mar and advised of their options.

“However, this passenger received a further notification in error on 30 Mar that this flight would operate as scheduled, which was quickly rectified that same morning confirming that this flight was indeed cancelled due to French ATC strikes.”