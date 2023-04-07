MuchBetter Review: How Innovation Put Them on Top

Global payments company MuchBetter has innovation running through its core.

It took home the ‘Best Innovation in Payments’ award at the 2021 Financial Services Forum Awards for Innovation, with high commendations for Best Innovation in Customer Service and Most Innovative Security Solution. These awards are a huge celebration and recognise businesses that have ignited innovation within their sector.

Who is The Financial Services Forum?

The Financial Services Forum has been running for over 20 years and is comprised of a community of senior marketing leaders who endeavor to challenge new thinking in the marketing of the financial services market. This is achieved by bringing new ideas to the table, sharing market insights, networking and through various other online channels. This is supported through full understanding of the consumer, sector and performance.

The ‘Awards for Innovation’ were launched in 2018 and recognise and celebrate marketing innovation, transformation and changeacross the whole financial services industry. To be recognised in any of their innovative categories, businesses must provide evidence of accomplished innovation and its proven value to both the business and its customers.

Judges are carefully selected for their keen eye for innovation across the financial market. Being innovative within the financial services sector is highly integral for businesses growth and is important to build engagement and empowerment with customers in the future.

What gave MuchBetter the winning edge?

MuchBetter was born with a vision to revolutionise the payments space and today, its innovative payments technology and award-winning digital wallet are used every day by 1.1 million people across the globe.

Through integration of cutting-edge technology, watertight security, and user-friendly features, the MuchBetter Wallet offers a sophisticated and secure payment experience for customers. With effortless integration and seamless payment processing, customers enjoy convenience and simplicity when choosing MuchBetter.

As a trusted payments solution, elimination of online fraud and protection of customer data and finances is absolutely essential to MuchBetter. It has various security measures and features in-app to help secure customer accounts. These include:

Thorough in-app ID verification

Ability to freeze and unfreeze account via the app

Face and touch ID biometrics

Passcode protection

Instant notifications, allowing customer to keep track of spending

In-app access to account statements

By taking a simple approach to payment solutions, customers can worry less about their funds and enjoy a seamless digital wallet customer journey with MuchBetter.

MuchBetter Backstory

MuchBetter is a fintech company that offers payments solutions globally. Since its launch in 2017, MuchBetter has brought a range of cool and innovative products to market by acting on its vision to revolutionise payment solutions.

Its flagship product, the MuchBetter Wallet, is an all-in-one digital wallet app that is localised in 17 different languages and is used by customers around the world. The MuchBetter Wallet is a simple and secure way to send, spend and store money, all from the convenience of an app which is easily downloaded to your phone.

Ready to start your MuchBetter payments journey? Download the digital wallet app via the App Store or Google Play to join the MuchBetter revolution today. If you want to find out more about MuchBetter and its product offering, head to www.muchbetter.com