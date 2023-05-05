Vile Scots carer struck off following historic sexual abuse of children

A VILE Scots carer has been struck off following a case of historic sexual abuse of children as young as nine dating back to over 35 years ago.

Andrew Ward was convicted of a string of sexual assaults towards children between 1986 and 1994 whilst employed at the Barnard’s Court church mission in the east end of Greenock, Renfrewshire.

Pictured: Andrew Ward. (C) Renfrewshire Gazette

The support worker was found to have sexually assaulted a boy by touching his penis under his clothing and carrying out sexual acts on multiple occasions between 1986 and 1988.

Ward from Johnstone, Renfrewshire was also found to have used “lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour” towards two other boys.

In one of the cases, on various occasions between 1987 and 1989, Ward placed his hand under the boys clothing, touched his penis and kissed his face and neck.

In another instance dating between 1992 and 1994, Ward entered a boy’s bed whilst naked, told him to be quiet and kissed his neck, before attempting to masturbate the boy and place his penis in his mouth.

Whilst the abuse occurred outside of his workplace, Ward was older than each of the children when the incidents occurred, and was a legal adult during more than one of them.

Ward — who showed “no insight” into his offending and branded his victims “evil liars” — was convicted for the offences at Greenock Sheriff Court in May 2022 and was handed a 36-month prison sentence.

A hearing of care watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) considered his fitness to practise following Ward’s conviction.

The SSSC’s full report reads: “On various occasions between 14 November 1986 and 13 November 1988, you did indecently assault (Information redacted) and did:

“Touch his penis over and under his clothing, masturbate his penis, remove his lower clothing, place his penis in your mouth and perform oral sex on him and further, on one occasion, push him.

“On various occasions between 23 February 1987 and 22 February 1989, you did:

“Use lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards (Information redacted) born 1978, and did repeatedly seize him by the body, restrain him, rub his penis over his clothing, place your hand under his clothing and touch his penis, kiss his face and neck and repeatedly attempt to induce him to handle your penis.

“On one occasion between 29 December 1992 and 28 December 1994 you did:

“Use lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards (Information redacted) born 1980, and did, while naked, enter his bed, kiss him on the neck and ear, tell him to be quiet, place your penis against his leg, remove his upper clothing, place your hand on his buttocks and penis, attempt to masturbate him, place your penis in his mouth and repeatedly attempt to place your penis in his mouth.”

The panel agreed that Ward’s fitness to practice was impaired, saying: “You have been convicted of historical sexual abuse against children.

“Your conduct is extremely serious and constitutes a gross breach of trust.

“Your actions would likely have caused the children fear and alarm and have placed them at risk of physical, emotional and psychological harm.

Ward was struck off the register following the convicions. (C) Scottish Social Services Council

“Further, your actions represent conduct which is fundamentally incompatible with the principles of the social services profession and professional registration.

“There are ongoing public protection concerns as the behaviour is of an extreme nature. There is no evidence of any remediation from you.

“Conduct of this nature raises serious and fundamental questions about your values and there is a risk that this behaviour may be repeated in the future.”

The panel also agreed that a removal from the register, effective yesterday, was the most appropriate action.

They said: “After referring to our Decisions Guidance, we decided to impose a Removal Order, removing your registration from the SSSC Register.

“Your behaviour indicates serious underlying values and attitudinal issues which are not easily remediable.

“Your behaviour represents conduct which is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.

“While your behaviour occurred outside of work, it is so serious that it would negatively affect the reputation of the social service profession.

“Your actions exposed the children concerned to serious risk of physical, emotional and psychological harm.

“You were older than each of the children concerned and in more than one instance, were a legal adult. There was therefore a presumption of trust and your conduct represents a gross abuse of this.

“Your behaviour amounts to a pattern of conduct over a significant period of time.”