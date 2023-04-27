A BIZARRE video shows a pub punter sat enjoying a drink – alongside the goldfish in a water bottle that she has “taken for a walk“.

TikTok user James was out for a drink in Nottingham on Monday when he came across the bizarre sight.

The 37-year-old noticed the unidentified woman sitting at a pub garden table, and was bewildered when he noticed the large bottle of water sat by her side – with her pet goldfish inside it.

The strange video opens with the woman, clad in a leopard print dress and denim jacket, sitting at the garden table speaking to someone on the phone.

The on-screen caption reads: “I’ve seen it all now” as the table in front of her holds a pint glass with a half-finished drink inside, and a large 2L bottle of Yorkshire Vale water.

The bottle of water has a small orange object which floats at the bottom of it, unmoving to begin with.

Then, as James speaks, the orange object moves swiftly, revealing itself to be a live goldfish.

James can be heard behind the camera saying: “When you come to the pub…with a fish in a water bottle.”

The video was uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday with the caption: “Crying, she’s taken it for a walk she says.”

The strange encounter has received over 8,000 likes and more than 400 comments from users left bewildered at the woman’s bizarre choice of drinking buddy.

One user wrote: “She obviously hates leaving pets at home.”

Another commented: “I didn’t even notice until I read the caption.”

A third said: “Just a woman taking her fish for a pint, nothing weird there.”

Another replied: “Nemo would be fuming.”

Speaking today James said: “At first I looked and thought it wasn’t real, then it started moving and it turned out that it was.

“Obviously I had to get a quick video as no one would have believed me if I told them. It was quite unusual and strange to say the least.

“She said that she had taken it for a walk and that she gets a better conversation out of it then she does with her partner and most people.”