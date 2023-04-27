A GROUP of lads hilariously pranked their mate by telling him the stag do they were going on would be fancy dress – but left him red-faced after he was the only one to turn up as a Smurf.

Harry Kidd was joining a group of pals for his boss’s stag do on Saturday and was scheduled to meet them on the train from Harrogate, North Yorkshire to York.

However, the 33-year-old – covered in blue paint in his Smurf costume – quickly realised he’d been stitched up when he arrived at the platform to find all his mates in regular get-up.

The video begins with Lee John – a member of the stag party – recording the train passengers laughing as Harry approaches the train clad in a blue t-shirt, white trousers and a blue painted face.

Mechanic Harry walks along the platform and looks sheepishly at his pals through the train window while giving a thumbs up, whilst being cheered on by his pals dressed in normal clothing.

He enters the train to further cheers with a bag of booze in hand, before calmly leaning on a chair and gesturing his middle finger at the group.

The group of lads are in hysterics as Lee then says: “Come on, we’re getting the beers in.”

Harry hilariously replies “You’re paying for the beers though!” as he distributes bottles of Budweiser to his friends, before calmly sitting down next to a pal amid continued fits of laughter.

Lee then says: “Harry, you do look fantastic.”

Harry then doubles down on the costume, pulling the famous white Smurf hat from his bag and sticking it on his head before quickly taking it back off in defiance.

The video was uploaded to social media on Sunday with the caption: “Looks like someone didn’t get the memo fancy dress was cancelled, stag do York Pappa Smurf.”

The hilarious clip has received over 21,400 likes and over 400 comments from users left creasing at the stitch-up.

One user wrote: “I would turn straight back around and go home.”

Another punned: “Now listen up, here’s a story, about a lil guy that lived in a blue world.”

A third commented: “At least his face can’t turn bright red.”

Another said: “Even made him get the beers in, proper mates them.”

A fifth replied: “What a great sport, top lad.”

Speaking today Lee said: “It was his boss’s stag do and the team decided to play a prank on him with fancy dress – we went to York for the night.

“In the end Harry loved it with all the attention and selfies people were asking for.

“Come Monday morning at work he was proud as punch, I think he felt like a bit of a legend.”