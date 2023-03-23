Scots teacher faces sack amid allegations he treated pupil as “sex object”

A SCOTS teacher is facing being struck off amid a slew of over 50 allegations that he treated a pupil as a ” sex object” – including telling her he wanted to make her “scream daddy”.

Alexander Lamont worked as an English teacher at a school in South Lanarkshire in 2018 when he grew close to an S6 pupil – who was the daughter of one of his colleagues.

However, the student – known only as Pupil A – soon confided in her head teacher that she felt she was viewed as little more than a “sex object” by Lamont.

Alexander Lamont was employed by South Lanarkshire Council. Credit: Google Maps

The slew of allegations Lamont faces include telling the pupil he wanted to “put his tongue between your thighs”, and begging to know if she was a virgin or if she had any sexual kinks.

Lamont also allegedly invited the then-teenager to his flat so that he could “explore her”, as well as exchanging several intimate images over Snapchat, including a video of him masturbating.

It is also claimed that he told Pupil A that it was okay to send sexual images and that “everybody does it”, when she expressed discomfort about her sending images of an intimate or sexual nature to him.

Further to this, Lamont allegedly told the pupil that he had never wanted anyone as much as he wanted her and that the relationship could only be physical as he worked with her mother.

Lamont now faces a three day hearing from teaching watchdog the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS), although he opted not to attend the first day yesterday.

In giving evidence to the GTCS yesterday the headteacher of the school admitted that the pupil was initially nervous about talking to him but opened up over time.

The General Teaching Council for Scotland will decide whether to remove Lamont from the register. Credit: Google Maps

Speaking to the three person panel, he said: “A conversation took place between Pupil A and another teacher.

“I then gathered information about the accusations involving Mr Lamont and Pupil A and then I invited her mother and shared the information with her.

“Pupil A was mainly concerned that she might get into trouble, she is very sensitive and initially she was a bit reticent about talking to me and didn’t want to get Mr Lamont into trouble.

“When I spoke to Pupil A on her own she said there had been flirty behaviour and it had got to a point where she needed to talk to an adult as she felt she was being treated as a ‘sex object.’”

The head then told how the next day he caught Lamont before he was in his classroom to tell him to leave the school as an allegation had been made.

The headteacher claims Lamont was left ‘shell-shocked’ at the allegation and apologised for causing an incident.

The head continued: “The following morning 23 Febuary 2019 as he arrived I managed to catch him and asked him to come along and see me before I took him along to the English department to retrieve his things.

“I told him it had been alleged that there had been an inappropriate relationship and he would be asked to go home and make contact with his representatives.

“He was a bit shell-shocked and he did some shoe-gazing, he said to me I am really sorry for this and causing an incident in the school.

“I can confirm he thought it was about another young lady in a drama group that he had to kiss onstage as he was part of a drama group.”

If the GTCS finds the allegations proved then Lamont will be struck from the teaching register.

The hearing continues.