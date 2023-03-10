A SCOTS carer has been handed a two year warning following a slew of inappropriate comments towards his female colleagues.

Stephen Ralfs was handed the warning yesterday following a hearing in front of care regulator the Scottish Social Services Council.

Ralfs, who was employed as a senior carer at a care home in Lanark, South Lanarkshire at the time, was found to have made several inappropriate remarks between June and October of 2021.

SSSC headquarters in Dundee. (C) Google Maps

These included asking a female coworker to wash his genitals, asking another colleague if she wanted a photo of him whilst he was at the toilet, and also stating that “women must be led by their ovaries”.

The SSSC’s full charges against Ralfs stated that: “We decided there is evidence that between 25 June 2021 and 7 October 2021, while employed as a Senior Carer by Enhance Healthcare Ltd, and during the course of that employment, you did:

“Between July and August 2021, when colleague ZZ was washing resident AA’s genital area, ask ZZ if you could ‘have the same’ when she was finished with AA, or words to that effect.

“On or around 29 August 2021, state to female colleagues that: all the women think that manager YY was the blue-eyed boy and could do no wrong, or words to that effect.

“That women must be led by their ovaries, or words to that effect.

“That female colleagues might as well have just thrown their knickers at YY, or words to that effect.

“On unknown dates but prior to 3 October 2021: ask colleague XX on numerous occasions if she wanted to clean you and change your pad, or words to that effect.

“Ask colleague XX ‘I’m away to the toilet, do you want me to send you a photo’, or words to that effect.

“On or around 3 October 2021 ask resident BB, who lived with [redacted], if he would ‘like to s**t in the bin’, or words to that effect

“On or around 3 October 2021, having mentioned pornography to colleague XX, state to her ‘Well I am okay as I can have a w**k anytime I want, at home or work’ or words to that effect.”

The SSSC agreed that Ralfs’ fitness to practise was impaired, stating: “Social service workers are expected to treat colleagues and service users with respect.

“Your comments to a number of female colleagues were harassing behaviour and showed a sexist attitude towards women.

“Social service workers are expected to respect and maintain the dignity of service users in what is their home.

“Your comment in the presence of AA shows a lack of respect and regard for him and his personal care needs.

“You have not shown any meaningful insight, remorse or reflection. We consider that, together with the pattern of the behaviour, this indicates a risk of it being repeated.

“We also consider the public would have concerns about your use of sexist remarks and inappropriate language in the workplace. They would expect the SSSC to mark it as unacceptable.”

After referring to their Decisions Guidance, the SSSC decided the appropriate sanction was to place a warning on Ralfs registration for a period of two years.

Ralfs will also need to complete learning and provide evidence of this. He must also provide evidence to the SSSC that he has engaged in formal supervision with his employer every six weeks.