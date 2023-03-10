THE SCOTS castle where Robert Burns is alleged to have ‘married’ his long-term muse, has gone on the market for offers over £335,000.

The property in Mauchline, East Ayrshire has a place in history as the esteemed Scots poet – and infamous womaniser – was made an honest man by Jean Armour in the dining room of the home.

Mauchline Castle dates back to the 15th century when it was initially part of a group of monastic buildings associated with Melrose Abbey.

It was in this dining room where Burns was married to Jean Armour. (C) Savills

The property was then purchased by a close friend of the bard, a lawyer named Gavin Hamilton, who constructed the Georgian portion of the property in the late 1700s.

Burns struck up a friendship with Hamilton who offered his home when the Ayrshire poet married Armour – who was nicknamed the ‘Belle of Mauchline’.

The sprawling home boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms and four sitting rooms and would make for a truly stunning family home.

The tower house – also known historically as ‘Abbot Hunters Tower’ or simply ‘Gavin Hamilton’s House’ comprises a drawing room, utility room and a WC all on the ground floor.

The decor inside the property looks to be as dated as the house itself, with antique furniture featuring throughout the living and dining areas.

Portraits in grand golden frames can be seen hung on several walls, with a small photo of bard Burns himself hanging behind the dining table.

There is a staircase leading up to the first floor which boasts a sitting room and four bedrooms – with three of the rooms having en-suite facilities.

The 3,610 square foot home also has an additional living quarters which is situated in the former bakehouse above the garage.

This secondary living area comprises a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom allowing for privacy away from the main home.

The property is entered through wrought iron gates. Credit: Savills

Mauchline Castle is accessed through wrought iron gates, with the grounds of the home measuring around half an acre with privacy and seclusion provided by mature trees strewn around the perimeter.

The property is being marketed by estate agents Savills, who describe the property as: “An impressive A Listed tower house dating back to the 15th century.

“The tower once formed part of a group of monastic buildings associated with Melrose Abbey and is steeped in history.

“Gavin Hamilton was a local lawyer who was one of Robert Burns’ closest friends; he purchased and constructed the Georgian portion of the property in the late 1700s.

“As well as the associations with this property, the surrounding area has a strong connection with Burns – Scotland’s national poet who reportedly married the ‘Belle of Mauchline’ Jean Armour in the dining room of Gavin Hamilton’s house.”

Savills property agent Peter Walker is a fan of the home’s proud Scottish history, saying: “Mauchline Castle is a building with fascinating history and links to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns.

“I love that he was reported to have been married in the dining room.”