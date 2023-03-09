A FAMILY home is up for sale for an eye-watering £1.15 million – but any potential homeowners will be responsible for the huge windmill in their back garden.

The three bedroom property is based outside the quiet village of Clanfield, Hampshire, and is situated up a private driveway – at the end of which you will be met with the 19th century Chalton Windmill.

The home, which was listed on property website Rightmove by estate agents Strutt & Parker on Sunday, boasts a dated interior, with old-fashioned patterns and decor spread throughout.

The home also comes with over an acre of garden space.

Despite this, the house has its very own swimming pool – right beside the windmill which looms overhead outside.

Images show the house in its entirety, across three bedrooms, a sitting room, a study, a dining room and a kitchen – as well as two bathrooms and an en-suite in the main bedroom.

There are almost no modern features or appliances visible in the home, with images showing old-fashioned decor and antique furniture throughout.

A summer house and seating area are also included in the purchase, overlooking the flagstones surrounding the pool and the sizeable garden, which sprawls over more than an acre of land.

The main feature is of course the beautifully restored windmill, whose winding spiral staircase leads up to a double bedroom on the first floor, and a sleek shower room above that, providing gorgeous views.

The circular bedroom in the windmill gives would-be tenants an elevated view of the surrounding landscape and has stairway access to the shower and toilet above.

A large bay window juts from the ground floor of the windmill, acting as a kind of makeshift sitting area for those looking to take advantage of the home’s truly unique talking point.

Strutt & Parker describe the unique property as a “characterful and unconventional home.”

Their listing reads: “Believed to date from the early 19th century, with a domed roof and traditional fixed sails, Chalton Windmill has been restored and adapted in the past, and now offers an open connection to a C20 single-storey wing providing a characterful and unconventional home.

“On the ground floor, the hallway leads to the sitting room with steps extending this sociable reception space into the lower level of the tower and adjacent is the formal dining room.

“The light-filled garden room provides an outlook over the south-facing paved garden terrace.

“Fitted with wood-fronted, wall and base level cabinetry, the adjacent kitchen/ breakfast room offers ample space for informal dining and has an external door and adjoining window which afford far-reaching views to the downland countryside. There is also a flexible use study.

“Two of the three bedrooms are situated on the ground floor, with one offering the benefit of a modern en suite bathroom, and the other with an adjacent shower room.

“A distinctive, circular guest bedroom is situated on the first level of the windmill tower which offers an elevated outlook to the surrounding landscape and includes a stairway to a round, cleverly designed second-floor shower room.

“With evergreen hedging to the boundaries, much of the 1.15 acre garden is laid to lawn interspersed with specimen trees.

“Low stone walling is an attractive feature, which also creates partitions within the grounds.

“A large, paved terrace adjoins the house offering opportunities to relax and dine whilst taking advantage of the southerly aspect.

“There is also a swimming pool, a stone-built garden shelter and a summer house.

“The property is approached via a length of driveway which leads to the double garage and offers parking along with ample space for storage of boats, if required.”

The impressive listing was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “I could be Jonathan Creek!” in reference to the BBC One series which stars Alan Davies as the titular character.

The series, which ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2014 – not including a 2016 Christmas episode – in which a windmill played home to sleuth Creek.

The post has since received dozens of likes and comments from users who were left in awe at the home’s sheer scale and beauty.

One commented: “Wow that looks awesome, and for me the fact you can walk or cycle into Queen Elizabeth forest from the house is a huge plus.”

Another said: “That’s a bathroom with a view.”

A third joked: “Please let me win the lottery.”

Another replied: “Dream views holy moly.”