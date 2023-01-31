A MUM was left bewildered after Evri allegedly delivered her children’s Christmas presents one month late.

Rachel Harrison was expecting multiple parcels last Wednesday, so when a knock came at her door, she thought nothing of it.

Pictured: Rachel Harrison. (C) Rachel Harrison

However, when the 32-year-old opened the door, she says was met by an Evri delivery driver holding an unusually large carboard box.

Confused, the mum-of-two claimed she opened the box, only to find that it contained a stash of Christmas presents that had been posted at the beginning of December by her grandparents.

Customer care coordinator Rachel says she was originally led to believe that the parcels were lost, after they were incorrectly tracked as ‘delivered’ on Christmas Eve.

Her grandparents had posted the presents on 9 December up in Northumberland, and had apparently written to Evri’s CEO, Martijn De Lange, requesting that the box be signed for upon arrival.

Rachel added that after mistakenly being listed as ‘delivered’, the tracker had stopped recognising her postcode, resulting in her giving up all hope of ever receiving them.

However when she peeled back the carboard box to be met with mounds of festive wrapping paper, she was taken aback.

Images show Rachel’s daughter, Evie, 9, opening the gifts – which include Reese’s Pieces, a book and clothes – with a surprised grin on her face.

The family were shocked to see the box of goodies. (C) Rachel Harrison

Rachel took to social media on Wednesday to share her surprise at finally receiving the AWOL Christmas presents one month later.

She wrote: “Hang on in there guys. This was posted 9 Dec and I have received it today (Newcastle – Derbyshire).

“Merry Christmas.”

The post garnered dozens of likes and comments from users who were quick to joke about the late delivery.

Chris Marshall said: “Ho ho ho, what a shambles.”

Jonathon Davey joked: “Ah, I see you opted for the special next month delivery?”

Chris Cook added: “Keep it 300 days and you’re all set.”

Christine Eightond quipped: “You’ll have to put the Xmas tree back up and go and buy a turkey.”

Speaking today, Rachel said: “The gifts were sent from Northumberland 9 December and on 24 December they were updated on the app as being ‘delivered’.

“I knew this wasn’t the case as I was in all night and it was unlikely it would have been delivered at 9pm on Xmas Eve.

Pictured: Evie, 9, opening the presents. (C) Rachel Harrison

“I reported it to Evri as a missing item to which they replied that it was lost. After a week or so it’s status changed again to ‘out for delivery’.

“My grandparents then wrote to the CEO and made sure it had to be signed for with Royal Mail so they had to acknowledge the complaint.

“I then went on to keep checking the status daily but it stopped recognising my postcode.

“My grandparents had acknowledgement back [from Evri] via email, saying that they had lost my parcel and that a small claims process would take place.

“Then, by 25 January, I had a knock at the door with a large box. I had actually ordered several things that week so I thought it was one of my online orders.

“To my surprise I opened the box to see lots of presents and handwriting I recognised – I actually couldn’t believe it.

“I was just shocked. I laid them out in the living room for when the kids got home from school and they certainly didn’t expect it.”

Evri has been contacted for comment.