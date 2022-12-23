AN EVRI customer has been left fuming after one of her Christmas presents was stolen from outside her block of flats – after it was allegedly delivered overnight.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, had ordered the present expecting it to be delivered to her door between 8pm and 9pm on Monday night.

However, despite waiting up for her package, she claims that there was never a knock on her door, and that she instead awoke to an email from Evri with a photo of her parcel sitting outside the communal front foor of the block of flats.

The package was left outside of the property. Credit: Deadline News

However, upon going down to retrieve it, she found it had disappeared – and theorises that it was stolen during the night.

The image she received shows the brown box leaning upright against the door, underneath the railing leading up to the building.

The woman took to social media on Monday to share her misfortune, posting the image with the caption: “Left outside a communal door on a busy main road.”

Social media users flocked to the comment section to speculate on the parcel’s whereabouts.

One said: “Seriously, it was never even left there, they photographed it and then stole it.”

Another added: “If they left this without being designated a ‘safe place’ then get a refund. Most places want an open door picture as proof of delivery.”

A third replied: “You can 100% get a refund if it wasn’t delivered to you, it was left on a main road outside your house.”

Speaking today, the customer said: “I live in a block of four flats with a communal front door on a busy main road.

“The package was ‘delivered’ at around 9:15pm but the driver never rang my intercom bell.

“I was at home asleep and woke up at around 8am to find the package had been delivered outside but it wasn’t there.

“I got the message saying it was delivered and I got the photo of it being delivered outside, not in a safe place.

“I am a light sleeper and I would have heard the bell, so far Evri hasn’t replied to me, they have had no contact.”

An Evri Spokesperson, said: “We’re very sorry to hear about this customer’s missing package and the customer took the right action in contacting the sender.

“We have sent the customer a goodwill gesture for the inconvenience.

“Our teams across the country are working extremely hard to make sure parcels are safely delivered as soon as possible, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”