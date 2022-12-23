SOCIAL media users have been left in stitches after a police force shared the mugshot of a wanted man – who appears to be a Greggs superfan.

Greater Manchester Police shared an appeal for Shaun Aver, who is wanted on recall to prison, on Tuesday.

Pictured: Shaun Aver. (C) Greater Manchester Police Bury North

The 36-year-old was sentenced to prison earlier this year for sexual offences towards a minor but has since breached the conditions of his sentencing.

The image of the mugshot shows the crook clad in a blue Greggs t-shirt which features a pattern of the bakery chain’s logo repeated across the entirety of the shirt.

Aver sports a short crew cut style haircut as he stares into the camera with a blank expression.

Greater Manchester Police shared the original post from GMP Bury North this week, joking: “Other bakery chains are available…”

The original post from GMP Bury North adds: “#Appeal. Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from the Bury area.

“Shaun Aver (10/04/86) is wanted on recall to prison. He is known to have links to the city centre, north Manchester, Preston and Cumbria areas.

“Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting log 3656 of 19/12/22 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

The post has received over 2,200 likes, and more than 600 comments from users who reacted in hilarity to the convict’s less-than-threatening appearance.

Pictured: GMP headquarters. (C) Google Maps

Vanessa Knight said: “The fashion police may have him. That jumper is a crime in itself.”

Andy Dodd said: “He’s definitely pasties best.”

Roderick Graham said: “He’s been working hard – obviously needs the dough.”

Gaz Parkinson said: “I hope he’s also being charged with crimes against humanity by the fashion police too? Life sentence with no parole.”

Dave Foster said: “It’s pie time you did your job and catch him.”

Dean Baldwin said: “This guy gambled everything he had to commit his crime. That’s what you get from putting all your Greggs in one basket.”

Phil Atkinson said: “I’ll bake sure I keep eye out for him. Apparently he stole a vegan roll and Gregged it.”

The Greggs t-shirt in question is part of a collection of clothes and accessories in the bakery chain’s fashion collaboration with clothes shop Primark.

The collection also features items such as Greggs clogs, Greggs boxers, Greggs pyjama set and a Greggs sausage roll-shaped pencil case.