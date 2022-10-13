Couple’s holiday ruined after having £800 worth of goods stolen

A COUPLE say their holiday was ruined after £800 worth of goods was stolen from their luggage and they claim Easyjet refused to help.

Dawn Bearsley was jetting off to Rhodes, Greece with husband Mark to enjoy a sun-filled getaway at the start of the month.

The couple from The Wirral, Merseyside, headed to Manchester Airport and checked their luggage in before the flight.

Mark and Dawn couldn’t believe that someone had stolen over £800 worth of goods. Credit: Dawn Bearsley

When the pair arrived in Rhodes they made their way to the luggage carousel to collect their cases to begin their holiday.

However when Mark removed the cases he noticed that the lock on Dawn’s case was missing.

When they arrived at their hotel room, Mark put his case down and realised that his lock had been moved.

Dawn, a clinical support worker, was left disgusted when she realised that someone had been through their cases and taken valuables including a watch and a pair of trainers.

The couple lost over £800 worth of goods after checking their cases in including clothes with tags still on that had never been worn.

The couple returned from their break and were still trying to reclaim their lost items via insurance but claim that Easyjet wouldn’t listen to their calls.

Now, Dawn and Mark are out of pocket and shocked that they cannot speak to someone about the incident.

Speaking today,Dawn said: “We were flying from Manchester airport to Rhodes and when we took our luggage off the carousel my husband noticed that my lock had been taken off.

The cases were broken into despite having locks on the front. Credit: Dawn Bearsley

“He then noticed that his case lock had been moved, I was emptying my case and that was when Mark realised that things had been taken.

“They had helped themselves to caps, t-shirts, trainers and watches.

“The watch was actually in the trainers, they even took Mark’s jacket which he’d only put in there just before we checked in.

“We contacted Easyjet but they just kept cutting us off, they won’t listen.

“We were just getting passed around and nobody wanted to take responsibility.

“I’ll be honest I think it is disgusting to go through someone else’s property.

“I think people need to raise awareness and make sure this doesn’t happen to more people.”

An Easyjet spokesperson said: “We are sorry to learn of Mr Bearsley’s experience. We take all allegations of this nature very seriously and are investigating this with our baggage handlers at Manchester and Rhodes as we work closely with all of our airport partners to ensure our passengers’ bags are handled securely.”