The best table game to play at an online casino

Playing a table game at an online casino might seem like quite a strange concept. Whether this is due to the lack of an actual table, or you’re just not quite sure whether online casino gaming is right for you – fear not, because playing Blackjack online or at a land-based venue is not only the best as it has the lowest house edge, but because it also caters to both new and seasoned players.

With this in mind, read on to learn more about the classic card game…

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

All about Blackjack

Blackjack first made an appearance in French casinos in the 1700s, where it was known as Vingt-et-Un. As the French name suggests, the aim of the game is to beat the dealer by reaching the value of 21, or get as close to it as possible, without going over.

Jacks, Queens and Kings are valued at 10 and Aces can be worth either 11 or one – depending on which best suits your hand. All other cards are of face value. Your options during gameplay are to ‘stand’, ‘hit’, ‘fold’ or ‘double down’, so it’s down to you to make the decisions you believe could best score you a winning hand.

The game only recently adopted the title ‘Blackjack’, as in the 20th century, Las Vegas casinos sought out a way to attract more players to the game. They did this by setting up a promotional offer that involved a bigger payout if you win with a black Jack and an Ace.

What makes Blackjack the best?

Having stood the test of time and evolved from land-based casinos into the digital world, there are many reasons why Blackjack is deemed by many as the best casino game. Just some of these include:

Low house edge

Whether you play live, online, or at a land-based venue, Blackjack has the lowest house edge in the entire casino. This means that out of all the games, you’ll find that Blackjack has the best winning chances, with a house edge of between 0.5% and 1%. However, this can vary based on the number of card decks used in your chosen game.

A ‘basic strategy’

As well as being fairly easy to understand and play, Blackjack has a basic strategy that can make gameplay seem even simpler. This essentially helps you to keep track of gameplay and work out the best move to make based on the cards you have.

In fact, many casino gift shops or internet searches will provide you with a card that displays basic strategy – helping you to always make the most effective decisions during gameplay.

You can make an educated estimate

You might’ve heard of the term ‘card counting’ in the casino – and whilst this isn’t illegal, it is frowned upon and could see you with a ban if you’re caught. However, there are no rules against keeping a rough estimate of how many low or high cards are left in the deck and making your next move accordingly.

Themed games

Arguably, one of the best reasons Blackjack online is so popular, is that there are a variety of themed games that you just wouldn’t find at a land-based establishment. You can play live dealer games, streamed in real-time from a specialist studio, or even enjoy the likes of Lightning Blackjack – where classic gameplay will be given a new spark.

—

With all this in mind, do you think you’ve got what it takes to beat the dealer in the race to 21? There’s only one way to find out!