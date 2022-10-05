Scots holidaymaker “stabbed in neck multiple times” in Benidorm bar

A SCOTS holidaymaker was left fighting for his life after being “stabbed in the neck multiple times” at a bar in Spain.

Samuel McNicholl was rushed to hospital on Saturday evening following the horrifying incident at Broadway bar in Benidorm, Alicante.

The 20-year-old from Paisley, Renfrewshire is believed to have been enjoying a holiday with friends when he got into an altercation with a member of staff from the bar.

Samuel was on holiday in Benidorm, Alicante when he was stabbed. Credit: Facebook

Onlookers have revealed how they looked on in horror as the young Rangers fan clutched onto his neck whilst covered in blood.

An off duty nurse who was on holiday looked after Samuel until an ambulance arrived and rushed him off for surgery.

He is believed to still be in hospital recovering from his injuries.

One shocked holidaymaker, Donna Louise Burnett, wrote on Facebook on Sunday: “A man had his throat slashed in Broadway bar last night, I don’t personally know him nor does my friend.

“My friend has been left completely traumatised by it all as he had spoken to the gentleman who it happened to only ten minutes before this happened.

“We were there as it happened, we just saw him with his hands at his neck, and blood going everywhere.

Samuel was at Broadway club when he was stabbed. Credit: Google Maps

“One of my mates is first aid trained and immediately went to try and help him along with a nurse, another friend rang an ambulance and myself and the fourth in the group just did what we could to crowd control.

“We don’t know what happened prior to the incident or how it happened- just saw the blood and went to help.

“Police probably took 5-10 mins to get there, at which point we were all told to stand back and police went aggressive crowd control with anyone who didn’t comply – the nurse who was helping was allowed to stay, but anyone else was pushed back.

“Ambulance another 5-10 mins after that. Once the ambulance left we didn’t know what had happened.”

Iain Chalmers said: “I was there at the time, I would also like to know if the lad survived.”

Tommy Swift said: “Unfortunately I was at this bar and saw the aftermath and I have been traumatised since and will never come back to Benidorm.

“The door staff and police didn’t do anything to help.

“The young nurse tried her best to battle to save this young man’s life, I pray that she did.”

Tabatha Neale, the nurse who helped Samuel, said: “Me and my friend were the two nurses that were helping him. He survived and is recovering in hospital.

“I can not get over the lack of compassion shown by the staff and police.”

Speaking today, she said: “His throat wasn’t slit but he was stabbed in the neck multiple times.”

Samuel’s father posted an update about his son’s condition under the post and thanked Tabatha for all her help.

He said: “Hi, I’m Samuel’s dad. Just to let you all know, he is recovering after surgery. As for the response from this young lady, I am eternally grateful.”