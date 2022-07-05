A STUNNING 17th century Scots church that is ripe for a Grand Designs-style conversion has gone on the market for just £50,000.

Glasserton Church in the royal burgh of Whithorn in Dumfries and Galloway also includes a single-storey detached building which is included in the price.

The former estate church was built in 1722 while the north aisle and striking birdcage tower was added in 1836.

The historic building dates back to the 17th century. (C) Church of Scotland

The A listed property requires renovation and the relevant planning consents but has huge potential to be converted into a heavenly home.

Potential buyers will have to accept their extremely quiet neighbours as the church is surrounded by a graveyard which is owned by the council.

Inside the building boasts three mezzanine galleries which once seated rows of churchgoers.

The nave, central aisles and wooden church pews are also included with sale.

The Church of Scotland added the unique property to the market two weeks ago for offers over £50,000.

They said: “Historic Category A Listed detached church building, set in secluded location, near the town of Whithorn, Dumfries and Galloway.

“Understood to have been originally constructed during the 17th century, the striking church includes a nearby single-storey detached building, which comprises a small vestry and former stable building.

“The peaceful town of Whithorn population in the order of 750, and is located to the south of the Wigtown Peninsula.

“The main market town of Newton Stewart is around 30 minutes away and provides a wide range of services.

“This area of Scotland is one of natural beauty and offers a tranquil living environment and is the perfect location for country pursuits.

“The internal accommodation comprises the following: Church, entrance hall, nave with centre aisles & pulpit, three mezzanine galleries, stairwell and under-stairs cupboard.”

The total size of the church, vestry and external store which was part of a former stable is 250sqm.

News of the church being added to the market has attracted a mixed response from locals and house-browsers.

Glasserton Church is listed for just £50,000. (C) Church of Scotland

Charles Mckeown said: “That is lush.”

Kerri Hutchinson said: “It’s beautiful, could it be converted into a home to live in?”

However, Selina Laurie said: “Dreadful loss to a community and a community.

“All the second home owners will be drooling and another piece of Whithorn completely ends. So incredibly sad.”

And Bob Shepherd said: “How about the local community starting a crowdfunder to purchase this and use it for the locals.”

Without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent, the building could be used as a crèche, day nursery, day centre, museum, art gallery or public library.

It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, restaurant, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.