HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left creeped out after a former church converted into a house has appeared on the market – complete with a graveyard in the garden.

North Chapel House was first established in 1876 and served the community in Skelton-in-Cleveland, North Yorkshire over two World Wars, before being converted into a home in the early 2000s.

Pictured: North Chapel House. (C) Leapfrog.

The three-bedroom property would make for a quirky home, retaining a slew of Gothic features from its days as a place of worship, including its stained-glass windows and vaulted beam ceilings.

However, it’s not the spirit of the church that has caught the eye of many but the spirits that lurk in the cemetery adjoining the cosy home.

The property is set within Skelton’s Cemetery, which can be seen from the back of the adjacent house and through wrought iron fences.

A flurry of gravestones line the grass and are fully visible from the windows on the chapel’s upper floor, with some even facing the driveaway out the front of the house.

White Gothic double doors with wrought iron fitting create the entrance of the property, whilst inside, original pews line the porch.

Pictured: The landing and hallway. (C) Leapfrog.

The interior of the house carries on the Gothic-modern style as the entrance leads to a stunning modern hallway filled with oak furniture and stained architrave.

The upper landing provides loft access via a staircase and a double hatch which leads would-be buyers through two secret rooms.

The colour scheme of the house falls in line with the church aesthetic as a brown piano can be seen in the spacious living room, as well as ornamental figures and oak furniture.

The bedrooms are airy and allow plenty of daylight as the top of a stained-glass window can be seen protruding from the carpeted floor.

The home was listed recently by letting agents Leapfrog but was reduced in price on Tuesday to £280,000.

Pictured: One of the bedrooms that looks out onto the garden. (C) Leapfrog.

Leapfrog described the property as: “Cleverly planned to create well-proportioned flexible living accommodation with a light and airy atmosphere.

“Close to the village of Skelton-in-Cleveland, North Chapel House originally served as a local nonconformist chapel for surrounding farmers and locals and played its part to serve the community during both World Wars.

“In the early turn of this century the owners slowly converted North Chapel House into a welcoming family home.

“Since the conversion the property has never been sold so we now have a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of local history and live in an outstanding period property believed to be dating back to 1876.

“The property is set within Skelton’s Cemetery and is one of three similar detached neighbouring properties, however the Chapel enjoys south west facing gardens set within wall and wrought iron boundaries.”

Pictured: The garden with a glimpse of the cemetery. (C) Leapfrog.

One house-hunter spotted the property and took to social media on Tuesday, writing: “Lovely house. You’ll never be lonely.”

The post received dozens of likes and comments from users quick to crack jokes about the home’s unnerving location.

One person joked: “People are dying to get in there.”

Another quipped: “It’s in the dead centre of the village.”

A third commented: “It looks haunted AF but I love it.”

A fourth added: “Cemeteries make great neighbours. no risk that lovely green space will be bought and developed on.”

Leapfrog has been approached for comment.