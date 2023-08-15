Windmill from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on sale for whopping £9m

A WINDMILL that featured in the hit film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has appeared on the market for a whopping £9m.

Cobstone Mill in Ibstone, Buckinghamshire featured in the 1968 movie as the home of Caractacus Potts – played by Hollywood legend Dick van Dyke – who turns an old car into a flying machine.

Pictured: Cobstone Mill in Ibstone, Buckinghamshire. (C) Savills.

However, the mill was given a new lease of life following its brief stint in stardom, later being purchased by English actress Hayley Mills, who refurbished it with husband Roy Boulting.

In addition to its movie fame, the windmill – which is believed to have been used to grind cereal up until 1973 – boasts 36.7 acres of land, a main house with a drawing room, a swimming pool and more.

The large Grade II building, painted in a sleek black and white, sits atop a small grassy hill and towers over the neighbouring house.

The interior of the windmill withholds a vintage look, with neat but rusted cogwheels sat at the centre of the ground floor, a testimony to its long history.

However, prospective buyers simply need to look up to spot the intricate workspace of Caractacus, as the structure’s walls can be seen layered with beautiful oak wood and an original windmill grinder.

To the outside of the windmill are freshly coated wind sails whilst at the foot of the hill lies a small brick shed, which continues the vintage aesthetic.

Pictured: Inside the windmill. (C) Savills.

In the main house, there is a beautifully spacious drawing room, filled with airy windows, wooden structural beams and a patio leading out to a large pool.

A fireplace can be seen facing the cream-coloured furniture, whilst a vaulted ceiling is the main feature above eye level.

The open-planned space also has a dining area, where warm chandeliers hang above a small wooden dining table.

Despite its carved oak furniture, the house has a modern look to it, with navy blue walls and fresh flowers on each table.

One bedroom can be seen decked out with fluffy white carpet and a white double bed. A stable door can be seen acting as a window to the large private garden.

Meanwhile, a desk can be seen neatly tucked into the corner of the room, giving a serene view of the property’s exterior.

Pictured: The drawing room in the main room. (C) Savills.

The hallway perfectly matches the drawing room’s oceanic walls as a winding staircase leads prospective buyers up to the grandeur of master bedrooms.

A further bedroom shows the structures of the house, with beige wood beams holing up the room as it looks over onto the windmill.

A large bathroom also features, with a huge porcelain bathtub and a shower fitted into the corner, with a gold door to close the two off from one another.

The property was recently listed by estates agents Savills and is listed with a guide price of £9m, having last been sold in the 1980s.

Savills described the property as: “This historic and picturesque property offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of British heritage, with its rich history and in a stunning location.

“The area has very good recreational facilities, with a selection of golf courses, including the Oxfordshire Golf and Country Club, Waterstock Golf Course and Thame.

Pictured: One of the cosy-looking bedrooms. (C) Savills.

“Horse racing can be enjoyed at Newbury, Ascot and Windsor, with Cheltenham also being within easy reach. There is also a local network of walks and rides with nearby footpaths and bridleways across the surrounding Chiltern Hills.

There are great leisure amenities in Henley-on-Thames including access to the River Thames for boating, the River and Rowing Museum, theatre and cinema.”

Savills has been approached for comment.