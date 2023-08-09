A HOUSE-HUNTER has shared her hilarious reaction to a tiny London studio available to rent for nearly £1,200 per month – with no oven and a shower next to the kitchen.

A social media user simply known as Stem Babe has walked her followers through the tiny flat in Hammersmith and Fulham, West London which contains a bed, kitchen and shower unit all in one room.

Describing renting in London as an “extreme sport”, she details how the “good sized” studio is available to rent for an eye-watering £1,192 per month – after a deposit of £1,375.

The video begins with Stem Babe’s face laid over a green screen of the advert behind her as she says: “Renting in London is quite literally an extreme sport.

“This room is selling for £1,192 per month. Let’s have a look at this room because – yeah I need you to deep this room.”

The image behind her then cuts to show a bizarrely-placed lone shower cubicle standing in the middle of the room next to the kitchen sink.

She continues: “Look at the shower within this supposed studio – as in they literally just plonked a box in a room and put a shower there, and labelled it a studio.

“And, to make matters worse, the deposit is £1,375. Now let’s go into the description aspect, because this is a joke.”

The image then cuts to the listing’s description, with various bullet points boasting what are to be considered the studio’s “selling points”.

Stem Babe says: “Okay so the description is as follows, furnished, okay. Good size studio, open plan kitchen with build-in storage – let’s go back to the kitchen, shall we?”

The video then shows an image of the studio’s paltry kitchen, which consists of four white cupboards, a sink and a microwave.

Stem Babe adds: “Open-plan kitchen with build-in storage? I’m not seeing no hob, I’m not seeing no oven and you can’t tell me the kitchen is next to the shower – this is for £1,192 per month.

“So are you expected to buy a Russell Hobbs hob and put it in on top of that kitchen so that you can cook?”

The video then shows another studio in the background behind her – costing £1,625 a month – which is similarly laid out with the bed situated right next to the tiny kitchen’s cupboards.

She says: “So, I looked into other properties which seem to be within the same building – same WhatsApp group.

“Why is my bed next to a sink like I’m at university? Like I’m staying at university halls for £1,625 per month?

Stem Babe shared the video to social media last month with the caption: “London rent crisis.”

Speaking today 25-year-old Stem Babe said: “I found the property two weeks ago when I was scrolling through a rental property website to look for flats to move into and I came across this property and thought the rental market is a complete mess.

“I have been facing issues with looking for property to rent as the properties are no longer available.

“When I ask for a viewing and when I do get a viewing someone may have already made an offer above the market value.

“Some of the properties being advertised are quite frankly appalling.

“I laughed initially because I thought there is no way that this is up for rent. Those feelings turned to shock after realising that was just one of many other sub standard properties available on the market.”

The clips has since received over 4,600 likes and more than 250 comments from users left astounded by the property’s absurd price tag.

One user replied: “This should be illegal.”

Another asked: “Where is the toilet?”

A third wrote: “Someone will take it I’m afraid, so sad.”

Another commented: “If people continue renting for these prices, this will never stop…There’s supply because there’s demand. People need to boycott renting in London.”

A fifth user joked: “The agents should be nominated for some kind of creative writing award.”

Another replied: “I would literally cry myself to sleep every night. imagine bringing someone back?”

Foxtons has been approached for comment.