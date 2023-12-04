SCOTS have been left bewildered by a two-bedroom Glasgow flat for sale which has been kitted out to resemble a “country manor”.



Located on Woodside Terrace, Kelvinbridge, the flat is priced at a whopping £449,995 but looks like it could do with some redecorating.



The property is filled top to bottom in antique furnishings, bearing more of a resemblance to a Georgian manor from Downton Abbey rather than a city centre flat.



The flat boasts antique carpets, curtains, artwork, furniture and even a throne to sit in while owners kick back to watch TV.



The property features a long entrance hall which leads to two bedrooms and a sprawling lounge which also plays host to a dining area and a kitchen.

The entire property is kitted out top to bottom with antique furnishings.



The previous owners have clearly made more than a couple of trips to the antiques shop to decorate their property with dozens of golden gilded framed pictures hanging from the lounge walls.



A grand chandelier hangs from the sealing whilst old-fashioned chairs boasting maroon and teal colour schemes gather around the TV – one of the few modern appliances in the household.



A heavy-set kitchen table is topped with ornate candlesticks and is surrounded by maroon chairs as even more dated pictures hang around it.



The main bedroom boasts a huge oak bed and giant wardrobes, and continues the Georgian theme with a fireplace, several more hanging pictures and even an old-fashioned privacy screen.



Bizarrely, the home’s one bathroom is the only modern room in the house, with a sleek toilet and sink surrounded by grey tiled walls and a patterned tiled floor.



The flat was added to property website Rightmove earlier this month (17 NOV) by estate agents Walker Wylie, who reveal the home is part of the “Trinity Chambers”.



Their description reads: “Internally this incredibly charming property offers stylish and commodious accommodation, which has successfully blended traditional and modern.



“As soon as you set foot inside, you can’t fail to be amazed by the décor and attention to detail throughout.



“The building has many outstanding period details, whilst the property itself has retained a wealth of features throughout which include; decorative cornicing, working shutters, high moulded skirting’s, deep moulded architraves, picture rails, and fireplaces.”



The home caught the eye of one bemused house-hunter who shared it to social media yesterday (23 NOV) with the caption: “A throne for your telly and a roasting tin to wash your mitts in.”



The post quickly gained attention online from other house-browsers left surprised and confused by the decor on display.



One said: “It’s like someone’s had to downsize from their country manor but taken every sodding thing with them.



“Would be okay in a way, if it wasn’t totally spoilt by the silly bit of a kitchen in the corner of the ‘drawing room’, knackers the illusion a bit there.”



Another added: “The TV looks ridiculous. Why hasn’t it got an ornate gilt frame around it?”



A third commented: “Well at least there is no greige, though the decor is very ‘vibrant’… another good-sized Glasgow flat though.”



Another replied: “I love it, but the price needs to include all the tat.”



A fifth joked: “Christ, imagine dusting this place.”