A TINY one-bedroom London flat is available for rent at an eye-watering £1,300 a month – but it’s like a “sniper’s nest” and has no bathroom.

The one-bedroom flat in Earls Court, London boasts of having a perfect proximity to local amenities of the city as well as transport links across London.

Pictured: The exterior of the house/ (C) Foxtons

However, the perks seem to end there as the property only sits at a staggering measurement of 11 square meters, appearing more like a shoe box than a home.

The exterior of the property appears to be part of a historical building, which may once have been a large mansion – but has now been turned into a block of flats for locals.

Inside the fifth-floor flat is one room filled with grey carpeted flooring and all amenities ambitiously crammed into the 5.5m depth of the room.

From the entrance of the door, prospective tenants can see a single bed tucked into the left of the room, wedged among both standing and overhead cupboards.

The rest of the flat is a tightrope walkway, with a single chair and table at the far side appearing to serve as both the lounge and dining section of the room.

To the back of the cupboards above the bed, is a wooden shelf where a microwave is placed precariously, facing a narrow kitchen with barely enough space to open its white oven.

Pictuted: The main room of the home. (C) Foxtons

There is a sink on the countertops and a drying rack for dishes, as well as a small white fridge, with little else for would-be tenants to admire.

A small rectangular window can also be seen at the far end of the flat, providing the only glimpse of daylight in the flat.

The property itself does not contain a bathroom and appears to share the facilities with other tenants on the floor.

Images show the small bathroom, which contains a toilet propped in a groove of the wall and a shower lodged into the corner – scarcely two footsteps away from the bathroom door.

A sink is also attached beside the shower alongside a mirror and a bright lamp, dimly lighting up the porcelain walls of the cubbyhole bathroom.

The flat appeared on property website Rightmove last month, where it was listed by estate agents Foxtons, but is yet to find a new tenant.

Some even commented that it was smaller than their student accommodation. (C) Foxtons

Foxtons described the property as “a fantastic period conversion”, adding: “This studio room features a well equipped kitchen, built-in storage and a popular location.

“Fantastic location near amenities of Earls Court. Available with zero deposit.”

One house-hunter was stunned at the listing and took to social media on Tuesday, writing: “This floor area with this price…inhumane”.

The post has since received over 180 likes and more than 120 comments from users left staggered at the massive price tag slapped on the rental.

One person wrote: “I’ve just bought a gazebo on Amazon for £80 that’s bigger than this.”

Another said: “Perfect for my way of visualising room size, though.

Pictured: The bathroom. (C) Foxtons

“I have always been rubbish at this until I started using my 6’3” son as my yardstick. So, that room is just under three sons long and just over one son wide.”

A third commented: “Oh my gosh – shared weeing? And paying so much for the privilege?”

Another added: “This should be illegal.”

A fifth wrote: “Surely this is some kind of crime. It’s like a really crap student halls of residence room. Daylight robbery.”

Another commented: “I just realised where this is. This is a sniper’s nest.”

A final user said: “I had more space in my student halls. Absolutely shocking.”

Foxtons has been approached for comment.