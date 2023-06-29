CHILLING footage shows the final moments of a Ukrainian teen bidding farewell to his countrymen before he and his friend were allegedly “killed” by Russian police.

Tigran Oganisyan and pal Mikita Khanganov were reportedly killed in a shootout in the Russian-occupied city of Berdyansk, Ukraine on Saturday.

Tigran, 17, and Mikita, 16, were allegedly cornered and shot in a building after they gunned down a Russian police officer and an occupant.

In a video filmed mere moments before he was allegedly killed, Tigran can be seen saying his final goodbyes to fellow Ukrainians.

In the clip, Tigran can be seen wearing a black vest, military boots, tactical gloves and holding an AK-47 assault rifle.

Sitting in what appears to be the ruins of an apartment building, Tigran seems to make reference to the two people he and his friend reportedly killed, saying: “Two for sure.”

His friend can be heard talking in the background as the two appear to be cornered, before Tigran adds: “That’s it. It’s death, guys. Farewell.”

The teen then raises his fist, before defiantly ending the clip with: “Glory to Ukraine.”

The video was shared shortly after Tigran and Mikita’s apparent deaths by Anton Gerashchenko, an official advisor of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Tigran and classmate Mikita were previously kept in custody by Russian authorities after they were accused of allegedly damaging a railway bringing supplies to Russian troops.

Both boys were reportedly accused of terrorism and faced a 20-year imprisonment – before being released after the European Parliament passed a resolution earlier this month demanding their freedom after reports of torture.

According to nonprofit organisation Media Initiative for Human Rights, Tigran was brutally interrogated, beaten, and tortured with electric currents for five days to force a confession out of him.

Speaking to local media, his grandmother claimed: “My boy was tortured with electric shock.

“They took him out to a field and carried out a mock execution.

“Russians asked him: ‘So, are you going to become a guerrilla?’ and they ordered him to get prepared to die.”

After the two were released, investigators would reportedly come to their homes and interrogate them repeatedly, with Tigran and Mikita also required to report to the local police station every day.

Incredibly, despite the desperate situation Tigran’s clip appears to show, Media Initiative for Human Rights claimed the footage may have been staged.

Olha Reshetylova, the organisation’s coordinator, announced in a Facebook post that they would investigate the circumstances of the murder due to numerous “discrepancies”.

Olha wrote: “Currently, we see many inconsistencies in facts, time, clothing.

“The parents have not yet seen the bodies of the boys. Instead, relatives have been tortured with interrogations and searches since yesterday evening.

“The day before the murder, the boys reported to the occupation police.

“Half an hour before the investigator called the parents [to tell them] that the boys were killed, Tigran’s mother talked to him.

“Tigran was calm, saying that [he was] walking with Nikita and thinking about how to celebrate Nikita’s birthday.”

“This gives reason to question the main version of the investigation committee about the attack on the policemen.

“There are several facts that should be known and clearly recorded now so that the boys’ killers don’t escape punishment.”

“At least the parents of Tigran and Nikita believe that this whole shootout, the death video was staged to kill the boys.”

Nikita would have turned 17 on Sunday, the day after their alleged deaths.

Tigran’s mother, who was not named, reportedly managed to leave the country in the early days of the Russian occupation with her youngest children.

She told local media she attempted to evacuate her teenage son from occupied Berdyansk, where he stayed with his grandmother.

He was stopped and turned back by Russian police based on alleged reports of “dangerous criminals trying to escape”.

The case is currently also being investigated by Ukrainian investigative bodies.