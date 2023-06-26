A SHOCKING video shows the moment a bouncer slams a punter into the pavement outside a Scots nightclub, narrowly avoiding “impaling” him.

The video, which was posted to social media yesterday shows a punter seemingly in a heated exchange with a bouncer outside of 80s themed nightclub Club Tropicana in Aberdeen.

The clip opens with a man, dressed in a light jumper, blue jeans and glasses in a conversation with the bouncer on the cobbled road outside the entrance of the club.

Bouncer slamming punter to the ground. Credits: Reddit

Filmed from the perspective of onlooking clubbers behind a metal barrier, the words exchanged between the two men are unclear, but appears to have been going on since prior to the video’s start.

The unidentified man stands in front of the bald-headed bouncer dressed in black, craning his neck up slightly as the two argue.

A man behind the camera says “He’s like five foot smaller than him” as the punter appears to tuck his hands into his pockets.

As he does so, the bouncer seems to take instant offence at his actions or words, seemingly swinging his right fist and connecting with the clubber’s face, sending him flying.

The man comes crashing to the hard ground, narrowly missing a hook jutting out from the metal barrier in front of him, as a loud smash can be heard from the impact.

Whilst seemingly not knocked unconscious, the man weakly attempts to move as the bouncer looks over him on the ground, angrily shouting: “Who the f**k do you think you’re talking to?”

The camera then flips to reveal the woman recording the footage, who holds a hand over her mouth as she looks on in shock, with on-screen text reading: “Oh my God.”

The video was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “Scottish nightclub security slams man onto street.”

The clip has since been liked by over 850 people, and has received over 100 comments from users left appalled by the bouncer’s actions.

One person wrote: “Ah, Club Tropicana, You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.”

Another commented: “F**k me, nearly impaled the c**t.”

A third said: “Hope that bouncer gets charged. Scumbag.”

Another wrote: “Seriously – he could have been killed from that. Mid-fall my brain was thinking he was gonna smash his head on the side of that metal barrier.”

One user criticised the woman filming, saying: “A guy gets slammed on the floor , let’s just switch to my face camera to record my reaction.”

The original poster of the video alleged: “Happened at a nightclub where I live.

“The aggravating bouncer had his license suspended and is currently awaiting possible criminal charges.

“As far as I’m aware the police have said they plan to press charges. The SIA have already suspended his license and are doing their own investigation.”

Club Tropicana has various premises throughout Scotland, with clubs in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The Aberdeen venue also appears to be a frequent haunt of Conservative politician Michael Gove, who has been spotted dancing inside the premises on several occasions.

Police and Club Tropicana have been approached for comment.