Racing ahead – Yorkshire Grandad breaks world speed record

A THRILLSEEKING grandad has broken another World Record with his new eco rocket-bike, reaching speeds of 169mph powered by steam.

Graham Sykes, self-branded as a “nutty inventor“, is a precision engineer based in Bedale, Yorkshire.

He engineered a steam rocket he named The Force of Nature, which uses the latent energy of pressurised water, released through nozzles as steam to reach high speeds.

Through knowledge of steam-based science, Graham developed his eco-friendly rocket-bike which can reach 163mph in just 3.87 seconds over 1/8 of a mile – breaking the World Record.

Graham has pioneered the use of eco-friendly steam on the racing scene

The bike was designed and built in Graham’s shed in his back garden in Yorkshire, and has already broken three records this race season.

Graham believes the full potential of the bike is “yet to be unleashed”.

After a dedicated 10-year journey, Graham and his team, which includes his wife Diane Sykes, accomplished a remarkable feat at the UK&ITA World Records Speed week.

Here, the Force of Nature claimed the title of the outright fastest steam-propelled motorcycle in the world.

This triumph marks a significant milestone in Graham’s career, as he had previously shattered the British National record for the fastest three-wheeled vehicle in 2015.

His self-built V8 3-wheeler “SYKO,” reached a peak speed of 180.3 mph (171.4 mph average over the flying 1/4 mile).

Before Graham’s groundbreaking creation, the fastest recorded steam-powered motorcycle had reached a speed of 80.509 mph in 2014.

This wheel driven bike was crafted by American inventor Bill Barnes – differing from the Force of Nature, which is thrust driven.

With plans to break their own record and become the fastest steam-powered vehicle ever, the Force of Nature Steam Rocket Bike aims to surpass 200 mph in the standing 1/8 mile.

The bike utilises steam power, with the water heated by HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil), showcasing the Force of Nature’s green credentials.

To continue their impressive journey, Graham Sykes and his team will be showcasing the Force of Nature at upcoming drag race meetings and participating in meetings such as the Straighteners Top Speed at Cambletown on the Mull of Kintyre in Scotland from 24-25 June.

They will also be heading to Germany from 25-27 August to run exhibitions at the renowned Hockenheim Circuit during the Nitro Olympics night show.

Graham has been involved in straight-line motorsport since 1979 working on many projects including six years as race engineer for Vauxhall’s championship winning British and European Touring Car Team.

He was also engineer and key team member for the Firestorm jet powered dragster and is currently part of the engineering team working on 52 Express, a world land speed record motorcycle.

Grandad to nine grandchildren, and turning 60 later this week, Graham reflected on his achievements: “It’s just a big bomb really, and it all started in my shed.

“I’ve taken the principles of chemistry, and married them with precision engineering to create something I’m passionate about – fast bikes.”

“I wanted to do this in a way that is sustainable for the planet (I’ve got nine grandkids after all), and demonstrates that you don’t have to compromise on speed, you just have to get creative.”