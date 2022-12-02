A FORMER Scots internationalist has revealed the bizarre world record that the national team allegedly broke during the 1986 World Cup.
Steve Nicol was capped 27 times for Scotland between 1984-1992, and was selected by then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson to turn out at the ’86 World Cup in Mexico.
Fans were ultimately left disappointed when the team finished bottom of their group, gaining only one point in a 0-0 draw with Uruguay and losing to West Germany and Norway.
Speaking on ESPN FC two weeks ago though, the 60-year-old claims that the squad did break one record during their time at the tournament.
The former Liverpool defender revealed: “My best memory for World Cup ’86 was when we broke the world record for getting as many people in a limo.
“I think we got 18 in a limo on a day off at the World Cup. It was a couple of glasses of lemonade and a limo full of bodies.”
When asked by fellow pundit Shaka Hislop if this was whilst the tournament was still taking place, Steve replied: “Well we got beat didn’t we?
“We never won a game so there’s not a lot else to remember is there?”
Scotland came close to qualifying for this year’s World Cup in Qatar but were ultimately beaten by Ukraine 3-1 in the qualification play-off.
Despite it being a disappointing campaign for Scotland it did see Scottish legend Gordon Strachan score against West Germany in a 2-1 defeat.
Despite appearing in eight World Cups, Scotland’s last run-out at the tournament came in the 1998 iteration in France – 24 years ago.