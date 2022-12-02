A FORMER Scots internationalist has revealed the bizarre world record that the national team allegedly broke during the 1986 World Cup.

Steve Nicol was capped 27 times for Scotland between 1984-1992, and was selected by then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson to turn out at the ’86 World Cup in Mexico.

Pictured: Steve Nicol. (C) ESPN FC

Fans were ultimately left disappointed when the team finished bottom of their group, gaining only one point in a 0-0 draw with Uruguay and losing to West Germany and Norway.

Speaking on ESPN FC two weeks ago though, the 60-year-old claims that the squad did break one record during their time at the tournament.

The former Liverpool defender revealed: “My best memory for World Cup ’86 was when we broke the world record for getting as many people in a limo.

“I think we got 18 in a limo on a day off at the World Cup. It was a couple of glasses of lemonade and a limo full of bodies.”

When asked by fellow pundit Shaka Hislop if this was whilst the tournament was still taking place, Steve replied: “Well we got beat didn’t we?

“We never won a game so there’s not a lot else to remember is there?”

Pictured: Steve recalling when they broke the record for most people in a limo in 1986. (C) ESPN FC

Scotland came close to qualifying for this year’s World Cup in Qatar but were ultimately beaten by Ukraine 3-1 in the qualification play-off.

Despite it being a disappointing campaign for Scotland it did see Scottish legend Gordon Strachan score against West Germany in a 2-1 defeat.

Despite appearing in eight World Cups, Scotland’s last run-out at the tournament came in the 1998 iteration in France – 24 years ago.