A BRITISH Airways passenger has been charged almost £250 to have her iPad returned to her – despite it allegedly being mere metres away from her in the airport.

Janice Gordon had landed in Heathrow Airport, London, last month following a gruelling six hour flight from Montreal, Canada, with a seven hour layover, when she realised she had left her iPad on her seat.

The 67-year-old had been preparing for her second flight from London to Bahrain when she realised her error.

The retired dental receptionist says she pleaded with the British Airways team to retrieve the item, but was allegedly informed that it would not be possible as walking back onto the plane would cause a security breach.

Pictured (L) to (R) Janice and her husband Randy. (C) Janice Gordon.

Janice, from Ontario, Canada, claims that she was mere metres away from the plane via its boarding bridge, but was told by the flight team that it would be too late and that the item was already en route to the lost property office.

Janice says that she attempted to retrieve the iPad when she returned to Heathrow from Bahrain two weeks later, but was allegedly told that the lost property office was closed.

She was then allegedly provided a card for the British Airways lost items service, MailmyProperty, and says she was forced to fork out a $48.93 service fee, $230 for the iPad to be delivered, and a further $125 for income taxes and charges.

All of these fees accumulated to an eye-watering total of $403.93 – or £247.57.

Janice took to social media on Sunday to air her frustration at London Heathrow’s customer service.

Pictured: Janice’s boarding pass from Montreal to London Heathrow. (C) Janice Gordon.

She wrote: “Never lose something on a British Airways plane.

“I am right in the airport Heathrow and can see my iPad using Find My Device and I have to pay over 300 Canadian [dollars] to have it shipped to me because the lost and found is closed today.”

The post has attracted dozens of likes and comments from users who responded with a mixed reaction to Janice’s misfortune.

Chris Bachin said: “Today’s lesson is, check you take everything with you before you leave the plane.”

Carol Chandler Van Doren said: “My experience with BA is that they are understaffed. Those who do work there are under-trained or have no idea what customer service means.

“Additionally, it would be nice to see a bit of basic human kindness in response to the one who wrote this post, it costs nothing to be kind.”

Corinne Miles said: “Same with all airlines. I don’t believe you can just turn up and demand an item at the lost and found.

Janice also had to pay a fee for income taxes and charges. (C) Janice Gordon.

“You have to make an appointment to prove it’s yours. The ‘Find My Device’ often isn’t accepted as proof, as it can be hacked.”

Marty Paz said: “Heathrow is a for-profit enterprise. If you had flown Virgin Atlantic or Lufthansa, you would have had the same complaint.”

Speaking today, Janice said: “We were flying from Montreal, Canada, to London and had a long layover there before flying to Bahrain. I was asleep when we landed in London so I was a bit foggy.

“I got off the plane and through security, then went to the gate for Bahrain flight. It was then that I realised that my iPad was missing, maybe 40 minutes after getting off the plane.

“I asked the British Airways lady at the boarding gate if someone could take me back to the plane but she said no due to security and that it would have already been taken to the lost and found office.

“So, I then asked if someone could take me to the lost and found office but was again, told no because of security. They gave me a card for missingx.com and said I would have to email them.

Pictured: London Heathrow Airport. (C) Google Maps

“So, I did but had no response for a few days. Finally, they sent me a list of iPads that had been found and I was told to pick mine.

“I found one that sounded like mine and sent info back. Then, I was told I needed an iPad serial number etc, which I luckily had on my phone.

“I’ve mentioned to them different times that I would be flying through again on Sunday 28th November, and had a seven hour layover and that I would like to pick it up then. But of course they weren’t open on Sundays.

“So, I asked if someone could just get it on Saturday and hold it somewhere that I could find to get it but no, they could not.

“Finally, I emailed Instafile and paid them £30 but never had any result from them until eventually, they said they had my iPad and would ship to me for $230.”

London Heathrow Airport has been contacted for comment.