AN OFF-DUTY air stewardess has been praised for stepping in to help onboard a flight after a Jet2 crew member fell ill on a flight back to the UK.

Sue Davison was flying back to Manchester Airport after holidaying in Malta on Sunday when she decided to put on a high-vis jacket and help the rest of the team onboard out.

Thirty passengers on the flight were said to have been asked to give up their seats and miss the flight after the crew member fell ill as there has to be a certain crew to passenger ratio.

But Sue decided to save the day by offering her services so that everyone that was due to be on the flight would still be able to get home.

Sue stepped up on a flight back to Manchester from Malta. (C) Calvin Taylor Lee

Dressed in her casual clothes, Sue worked the entire 3.40hr flight before being given a standing ovation by passengers on landing.

Grateful Jet2 customers who were onboard the flight have since taken to social media to praise Sue for her actions.

Sharing a photograph of Sue giving the safety demonstration, Calvin Taylor Lee said: “Glad [you’ve] got this lady ‘Sue’ who also works for Jet2 decided to step on board to help while a cabin crew unwell.

“Nearly 30 plus people [would have] needed off flight plus we [were] already delay. Thanks Sue. (sic)”

On Monday another person on the flight said: “Jet2 should be so proud of this lady.

“A crew member was taken poorly so 30 passengers asked to give up their seats due to crew/passenger ratio.

“Sue Davison, a passenger who happened to be a Jet2 crew member on holiday in Malta, waiting to board the flight kindly stepped in and volunteered to work the flight home, much to the great relief and appreciation of all the passengers who gave her a standing ovation.

“Without Sue volunteering and leaving her husband and friends none of us would have got home.

“Huge appreciation for this lady, not to mention how much money she saved Jet2. I hope she is richly rewarded.”

The post has received over 600 likes and comments praising Sue for her actions.

One person said: “What a lovely lady, I hope her managers showed their appreciation too.”

Another wrote: “She was really nice, she was cabin crew on our flight from Cyprus to Manchester the other week.”

A third added: “I recognise this lady, she has a heart of gold.”

Speaking today, Sue said: “A crew member fell ill on the outbound and had to seek medical assistance leaving the crew short.

“There was a possibility of passengers being offloaded for safety reasons so I offered to step up.”

A spokesperson for Jet2 said today: “We would like to say a huge thanks to our colleague Sue for stepping in to help as she returned from her own holiday.

“Sue’s actions show how committed our colleagues are when it comes to looking after our customers.

“As an award-winning airline, we are extremely proud of our colleagues who, like Sue, continue to work tirelessly to look after customers.”