UK spaceflight company launches new facilities across Europe

UK-BASED spaceflight company, Orbex, has expanded its facilities in preparation for the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch.

Orbex has extended by over 30% across its Scottish and Danish design and production bases, in preparation for the launch of its ‘Prime’ rocket.

The company is adding an extra 1,500 square metres of factory and office space to its existing 4,750 square metre estate in Forres, Scotland and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Prime became the first full orbital microlauncher rocket when it was unveiled in Europe in May 2022.

The Prime rocket is fuelled by renewable propane, which results in a 96% lower carbon footprint than a fossil-fuelled powered rocket

Prime is a 19-metre long rocket designed to launch small satellites into polar and sun-synchronous orbits.

Orbex has already announced several commercial launch contracts with satellite manufacturers.

A key focus for Orbex in this project has been sustainability, as they designed a reusable rocket, which has been engineered to leave zero debris on Earth and in orbit.

The rocket is fuelled by a renewable form of propane, meaning that a Prime launch has a carbon footprint up to 96% lower than traditional launch vehicles powered by fossil fuels, according to a study by the University of Exeter.

The additional facilities space will increase the company’s launch vehicle production and propulsion system manufacturing capacity and add an extra software laboratory and an avionics clean room space with ISO 8 and ISO 9 sections.

The additional capacity in Forres is just 3km from its test site at Kinloss, allowing for quick turnaround between the two sites, as Orbex ramps up its testing in the countdown to launch.

Orbex received one of the largest rounds of VC funding in the global space sector in Q4 of 2022, when it secured £40.4m in its Series C round, from existing and new investors.

This funding has allowed for critical expansion of its production and business facilities, in the run-up to the first launch and beyond.

The company also announced last year that it was hiring an additional fifty staff in preparation for launch.

Prime will launch from Orbex’s home spaceport, Sutherland Spaceport on the north coast of Scotland.

The facility is being built and operated by Orbex, under a 50 year lease, with the option of extending for a further 25 years.

As with Prime, Sutherland Spaceport is being built with sustainability in mind and is intended to be the first spaceport globally to be carbon-neutral in its construction and operation.

The UK Space Agency awarded £5.5m to Orbex in 2018 to build a new rocket for launch from Sutherland Spaceport.

Martin Coates, CEO of Orbex said: “Many people are eager to see the first successful launch of a satellite from British soil, as are we.

“But our focus has to be bigger than that, as we aim to build a robust and sustainable launch capability in the UK.

“Expanding our footprint is just one more step forward in that process.

“We are able to press ahead with our expansion, thanks to the incredible team we have in place and the confidence placed in us by our investors and customers.”

Richard Lochhead, Innovation Minister said: “Companies like Orbex are vital to achieving our vision to make Scotland one of the world’s most innovative small nations.

“The firm’s Prime rocket, which I have been lucky enough to see up close, not only revolutionises launch technology but puts us at the forefront of the transition to a low carbon economy.

“This latest expansion is testament to the hard work and determination of Orbex which is continuing to make excellent progress towards a launch from Sutherland, bringing high value jobs and increased opportunities in engineering and science to Scotland.”

Matt Archer, Launch Director at UK Space Agency said: “Orbex is an important partner in our ambitions to become the leading provider of small satellite launch in Europe by 2030

“The company’s significant progress is a clear example of how our funding is catalysing further investment and creating high-skilled jobs.

“It’s great to see Orbex expanding its footprint and creating state-of-the art facilities here in the UK, as we look ahead to the first vertical launches from Scotland.”