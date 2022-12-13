Are the Netherlands flying under the radar as contenders for the World Cup?

Now at the quarter-final stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it appears most people are failing to look beyond the pre-tournament favourites — Brazil, Argentina, England and France — as we enter the business end of the competition.

But if this year’s edition of football’s greatest festival has proven anything thus far, it’s that you can never rule anyone out and with eight fantastic teams left in the quarters — it really could be anyone’s title to win.

We have witnessed shocks galore, with Saudi Arabia and Japan beating Argentina and Germany respectively, while some massive footballing nations like world No.2 Belgium, Euro 2020 semi-finalist Denmark and the aforementioned Germans were left behind in the group stages.

Not to mention Morocco flying the flag for Africa in the final eight, beating 2010 World Cup winners Spain on penalties after a performance of true grit and determination to keep Luis Enrique’s men at bay in the round of 16.

However, there’s one great footballing nation that are we yet to mention at this stage — the Netherlands. Always the bridesmaid and never the bride at the World Cup, with three runners-up medals, there’s a sense that the Dutch are being overlooked in Qatar.

The Louis van Gaal-managed side have gone about their business just about as impressively as anyone else, beating Qatar and African champions Senegal 2-0 either side of a 1-1 draw with South Americans Ecuador to top Group A with relative ease.

The Netherlands’ most impressive performance arguably came in the round of 16, however, as they faced their highest-ranked opponent in the form of the United States Men’s National Team (16th) — and they passed with flying colours, beating the youthful side 3-1 thanks to goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries.

Up next for the Dutch is Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on Friday evening, and while they aren’t much fancied if you’re looking for a football bet here — coming in as underdogs to Lionel Scaloni’s side — Van Gaal’s men might be able to take confidence from the fact that we arguably haven’t seen the best from Argentina yet this tournament.

Indeed, they are unscathed since they suffered that shock defeat to minnows Saudi — beating Mexico, Poland and Australia in the round of 16. But La Albiceleste have looked far from convincing in those victories, and against a better side like the Netherlands, Argentina could be found out once again.

Not to mention that this Dutch side are going to tower over Scaloni’s men — with central defenders Matthijs de Ligt (6’2’’) and Virgil van Dijk (6’5’’) the greatest cause for concern as Argentina’s attack is notoriously on the small the side.

Of course, one of the most obvious reasons why the Netherlands are not being talked about as true contenders for the World Cup title is because they are arguably on the harder side of the draw. If they do manage to get past Argentina, then it will most likely be a battle with Brazil in the semi-finals — and we all witnessed their devasting dismantling of South Korea in the round of 16.

The Dutch have perhaps not got the headlines they deserve to this point as they are overshadowed by those aforementioned favourites, but their chances of going on and winning the tournament ahead of the likes of Brazil, France and Argentina are slim. Not being in the spotlight could work in their advantage though.