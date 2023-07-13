DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a Lay’s truck gets wrecked as it is swept away by raging flood waters after a powerful storm swept a US state.

The shocking sight was captured in the city of Barre, Vermont yesterday following a catastrophic downpour with up to nine inches of rain in some parts of the country.

Officials said emergency teams performed over 100 rescues across the state, with the numbers continually rising.

Images of the storm’s devastating effects quickly spread across social media, with one video showing a large Lay’s delivery truck getting effortlessly swept away by the floods.

It is unclear if there was a driver inside the truck but officials said no injuries have been reported.

The shocking clip, filmed by an unnamed cameraman, shows several bystanders watching in disbelief as raging water carries away the heavy vehicle.

A short second later, the truck crashes into a bridge with a loud bang, followed by the sound of witnesses gasping.

Large tree branches can also be seen travelling along the muddy river of floodwaters after they’ve been torn off by the severe storm.

The cameraman, who appears to be standing over a safety railing, can be heard saying: “Hey! There goes the tree…” before he seemingly shouts at someone: “Back up, get back here!”

Meanwhile, the truck remains stuck in the place where it crashed as the raging water keeps it pinned against the bridge.

The clip of the trapped truck was posted to social media yesterday with the caption: “Unbelievable Video. I hope they got the chips out tho”

The video has since received over 500 likes and dozens of comments from users quick to crack crisp-related puns.

One user said: “It’s okay, with all the air in the bags, he’ll float just fine.”

Another added: “Good thing those bags are mostly air. Can make them into a flotation device.”

A third wrote: “If the chips are bagged, might not even be soggy!

And a fourth one said: “Fish and chips.”

Governor Scott described the situation as “historic” and “catastrophic” during a press conference with local media.

The storm has reportedly subsided for the time being but Gov. Scott warned: “Even though the sun may shine today and tomorrow, we expect more rain later this week, which will have nowhere to go in the oversaturated ground.

“So I want to be clear – we are not out of the woods.

“This is nowhere near over, and at this phase, our primary focus continues to be on life and safety before we can shift into a recovery phase.”

In the meantime, President Biden has approved the state’s emergency declaration.

Cleanup has already begun in the city of Barre, with helicopters from the National Guard assisting evacuations in hard-to-reach areas.

City officials also raised their concerns about possible landslides as additional rains are expected over the following days.