THIS is the hilarious moment a woman drove onto a ferry after mistaking it for a bridge across the River Thames.

Sophie Montague described the rib-tickling moment she absent-mindedly drove directly onto a waiting ferry last Friday whilst on her morning commute.

The 28-year-old claims she boarded the ferry believing she had driven directly onto a bridge across the river, but was left surprised when she was met by a row of stationary cars.

Hilarity ensued as Sophie soon realised that she had in fact boarded the ferry to Woolwich – a free five-minute service that carries pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles across the Thames.

The hilarious footage shows a bemused Sophie sitting in her car and giggling as she realises her mistake.

She says: “I literally cannot cope with myself. I have tried to cross the River Thames on what I thought was a road and I have actually ended up on a ferry – like, I’m on a ferry.”

The camera pans to show the view from her car, where the white exterior of the ferry can be seen.

Pictured: Sophie realising her error. (C) Sophie Montague

The platform is covered in an array of stationary vehicles.

She then says: “I’m on a ferry, I’m just trying to commute to work. I thought it was a road and I’m on a freaking ferry.”

She laughs and continues: “I just, I can’t even…how? Anyway, I’m going to go and enjoy my boat.”

The video then pans to the River Thames, where the boat can be seen mid-turn. Houses and buildings appear to get smaller as it gets further away from land.

She laughs, saying: “Waze really outdid itself this time, I’m literally on a boat. It actually feels like I’m drunk because everything is spinning.

“How did I do this, I’m on a f***ing boat! What?”

Pictured: Radio presenter Sophie (C) Sophie Montague

Sophie shared the hilarious video to social media on Friday with the caption: “Plain sailing”.

The video received over 100,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments from users who were left in stitches over Sophie’s blunder.

One person said: “I’m sorry but this has made my day. Defo something I’d do.”

Another wrote: “Um, how are you calm? I would be screaming, crying, throwing up.”

A third joked: “Enjoy Rotterdam. Bring us back some baked goods.”

A fourth added: “At that point just take a few days off and enjoy the journey.”

A fifth said: “Universe telling you to go on an adventure.”