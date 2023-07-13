A HILARIOUS video shows a comedian launching a series of brutal jibes at Tottenham Hotspur whilst on the club’s stadium tour.

Jon-Bernard Kairouz has gained a following on social media for his vox pop style videos where he asks members of the general public funny and often provocative questions.

The 26-year-old’s recent video saw him visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London yesterday, where he pulls no punches with cheeky comments about the team’s history.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Credits: Google Maps

Despite their 62,850-seat stadium and generally being considered one of the “top six” clubs in England, Spurs have gained a reputation for disappointment due to their lack of silverware in recent years.

The club’s last trophy came in 2008 when they won the League Cup, whilst their last league title came all the way back in 1961 when they won the old Football League First Division for the second time.

The video begins with Jon-Bernard standing outside the stadium holding a microphone and speaking to the camera.

He says: “I’m at Tottenham Hotspurs’ stadium, let’s go see what makes Tottenham so great.”

The Aussie then makes his way inside the stadium on an official tour whilst he interacts with staff members working and walking around the facilities.

Whilst looking at the trophy cabinet he says to a man: “Is this the trophy cabinet?”

The man replies: “Yes.”

Jon-Bernard replies: “I’d get some cleaners in there because it is looking dusty, it doesn’t look like there’s been much movement.”

The video then cuts to him speaking with an older gentleman who works for the club as he says: “You’ve had some world-class players, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Harry Kane, still you can’t win s**t?”

The man laughs in admittance before the clip cuts back to the trophy cabinet where the member of staff explains: “The trophies in these rooms are replicas.”

Jon-Bernard cheekily responds: “Well, you don’t have many real ones anyway.”

He then quizzes some fellow tourists and presumably Tottenham fans who are sat down listening to the audio guides and admiring the stadium’s pitch and stands.

He says: “The last time Tottenham won a title, you guys were probably in your dad’s sack.

“From the inside, it’s a really nice-looking stadium. From the outside, it looks like a big toilet, like a big s****er.”

He then speaks with two other members of staff as he mockingly asks: “Why are you guys considered a big six club? You’ve never really won anything.”

Taking the bait, the members of staff reply: “Read a book and then you’ll find out – because we’re the best.”

He then speaks with another employee whilst perusing the Spurs dressing room as the man hesitantly reads his t-shirt which reads: “Jesus is king.”

The funnyman responds: “Jesus is the only one that can help you win a trophy at this point.”

The video then shows him speaking with a person selling official photos on the stadium tour as he asks: “How much is it for a photo?”

The man responds: “£25.”

Jon-Bernard says: “£25 for photos? Are you trying to get me to pay off the stadium?”

The Spurs employee laughs and replies: “We’ve got to make it some way.”

The video ends as the Aussie interacts with more football fans looking at the huge stadium as he asks: “What do you think of Tottenham?”

The men reply: “S**t.”

He then again asks: “What do you think of s**t?”

The men snap back: “Tottenham.”

Jon-Bernard finally concludes: “They are f***ing s**t though, they are s**t.”

The comic uploaded the video to social media yesterday with the caption: “Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tour.”

The clip has since received over 40,000 likes and more than 300 comments from users left in stitches by Jon-Bernard’s brazen cheek.

One user wrote: “I enjoyed this, I enjoyed this a lot.”

Another commented: “Bro just absolutely violated Tottenham.”

A third said: “Bro went in and roasted everyone.”

Another commented: “We have 26 trophies btw.”

Tottenham finished last season in 8th position, the club’s worst finish since the 2008/09 season meaning that the Lilywhites won’t even compete in a European competition next campaign.

With pressure piling up against controversial chairman Daniel Levy and strong reports of Bayern Munich attempting to sign captain and all-time leading goal scorer Harry Kane, new manager Ange Postecoglou has a big job on his hands.