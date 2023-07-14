A GROUP of TikTokers have launched an online “manhunt” after a concert-goer allegedly lashed out at women and told them to “go back to their country”.

Marta Valyuta was at The Weeknd’s concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday with pals when they claim a stranger began verbally abusing them with name-calling and racist remarks.

The 22-year-old is originally from Lyiv, Ukraine but now lives in London, and also claims that the man – from Bulgaria – had been pushing and hitting women around him at the concert.

Shocking footage shows the group of women standing among the throngs of people at the concert, whilst a man dressed in a camouflage vest stands beside them.

On-screen text reads: “This Bulgarian guy told us to go back to our country after we called him out for pushing and punching girls at the concert.”

The man looks to be swaying back and forth as he says to the women while looking away from the camera: “Go back to your country.”

The shocked women gasp as one sarcastically asks: “Says who?”

The man then threateningly says over her shoulder: “I’m Bulgarian.”

The camera then transitions to the woman in a heated debate with the man.

The displayed text then reads: “This six foot-three guy was punching and harassing girls around him at The Weeknd concert cuz [sic] he wanted to make space for his two friends when people were queuing for eight plus hours.”

The man can then be seen elbowing the woman who now has her back turned to him, causing her to almost fall from the push.

A group of other concert-goers can be seen glaring at the man as one stranger taps his back to get his attention.

Pictured: The moment the man allegedly told the women to “go back to [their] own country.” (C) Marta Vasyuta.

The text reads: “He literally kicked me here.”

The man continues however, stretching his arm around the woman’s face with his phone in hand, attempting to take a picture of her.

The camera then transitions to the man speaking directly to the woman again as he tells her: “You are below my level, so f**k off.”

The aggressor continues his vile tirade, saying: “B***h, don’t talk to me, w***e.”

The woman looks back at the camera in shock as the man says: “Nasty a* b**h.”

However, in spite of the horrific incident, the women chose to exact revenge by conducting an online “manhunt“, begging the internet to name and shame their aggressor.

In an incredible update, the women shared that they had found the man’s Instagram – which has since been deleted – thanks to comments and messages from viewers.

They added that the man’s workplace and university had been informed of his actions and that he has since been fired from his job.

An update video shows the footage from the concert again as the woman confidently says to the man: “You’re gonna be famous tomorrow.”

A record scratch can then be heard as The Who’s Baba O’Riley plays as the camera freezes on the man and a voiceover says: “Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.”

Pictured: Marta Vasyuta. (C) TikTok/Marta Vasyuta.

The footage then shows that the aggressor’s actions were seen online by over 600,000 viewers.

The clip cuts to a flummox of comments as many supporters share their thoughts on the alleged racially-motivated actions.

The camera then shows cameraperson Marta pointing at the freeze-frame of the man as the displayed text reads: “We found this guy.”

Marta took to social media to share the footage on Tuesday, writing: “His employer and university need to know what kind of person they work with. Lets contact them and show him what justice is.”

The video received over 123,500 likes and more than 1,700 comments as many banded together in unity to support the women.

One person wrote: “We need to start teaching them the hard way. They want to be racist, bullies, misogynistic and abusers? Then, there are consequences.”

Another said: “Who hurt him so much in his life?”

A third commented: “Good on you for sticking up for yourself. You are a beautiful human being.”

A fourth added: “The audacity. That didn’t give him the authority to push anybody.”