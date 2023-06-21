HOUSE-HUNTERS have been wowed by an incredible “Versailles” style home on the market for £400,000, for anyone looking for a bit of regality in their property.

The four-bedroom house in Dudley, West Midlands is listed on property website Rightmove for £415,000, and could fool anyone into thinking they’d walked into 18th century France.

Pictured: The exterior of the unique property. (C) Connells

The detached bungalow offers a beautiful set of double glazed windows, ensuring plenty of daylight for prospective buyers to lounge in the comfort of their lounge/dining room.

The room also features decadent red carpeting, a fire surround pit and marble statues and pillars which offset its golden coffee tables, crystal glasses and golden mirrors.

Hanging from the ceiling is a stunning gold chandelier which looms over the room where prospective buyers can be transported back in time to French aristocracy.

Plump cream sofas can also be seen to the left of the room, covered with pink cushions that match the rose candles sitting beside them.

The living/dining room showed an interesting mix of modern and history. (C) Connells

However, the room offers a break into a sense of modernity with a flat screen TV and surround sound speakers perched by its French dresser stand.

Following suit, the kitchen adopts the French theme, with a long rug draped across the tiled floor as a makeshift walkway.

It is also complemented by a range of wall and base units in black and white reflective surfaces.

The kitchen walls are plastered with mesmerising grey flowers which match in well with the kitchen appliances.

Pictured: The conservatory with a wave of blue throughout. (C) Connells

Mixing history with modernity again, the kitchen has an eclectic hob oven and extractor, an integrated fridge freezer, large windowed cupboards and shelves which display golden crockery.

Skylight windows can also be seen from above the cupboard, giving the kitchen a fresh airy feeling to all buyers who love to cook.

The conservatory is decked with beautiful French doors and deep aquatic colours as it uses blue sofas to overlook the private garden, with flowers and roses embedded on the cushions.

Vases can also be seen in the corner of the room, with blooming pink and white flowers, alongside a floral patterned white chair and white coffee stand.

Some were amused by the garden ornaments being censored. (C) Connells

The roof of the conservatory is veiled in what appears to be stripes of blue and white floating above the serene sofas.

The bathroom appears to fall in line with the aristocratic theme as it shows a large French bathtub, decorative dressers and flowers draped above.

The bedrooms buck the trend though, with a more 1970s style made clear by the wooden walls and purple and red colour scheme.

One househunter spotted the unique property on Sunday and took to social media, writing: “We got Versailles at home”.

Pictured: The eclectic kitchen. (C) Connells

The post has since gained over 100 likes and comments from users left bewildered by the current owner’s decor choice.

One person wrote: “It’s like they fell in love with that style, until they got to two bedrooms and went nah, let’s mix it up and go for a bit of Scandi.”

Another said: “Lounge in the 1670s, bedrooms in the 1970s.”

A third commented: “Now, that’s Airbnb material.”

A fourth added: “When you personalise your space to that extent, where do you move to and how do you expect people looking to see past it?”

Connells has been approached for comment.