A HILARIOUS video shows a dad claiming to have found the most expensive pint in London after a boozy bar crawl through the English capital.

Phil Carr set out on the streets of London on Monday – where the cost of an average pint works out at £6.50 – in an effort to identify the priciest pint in the poshest pubs.

A trawl through the city’s finest bars followed for the 38-year-old, that concluded at a swanky Mayfair hotel, where a pint worked out at a staggering £18.

The video begins with Phil from Epsom, Surrey walking through the streets of London in a blue shirt as he asks: “How much is the most expensive pint in London?”

He explains that the average cost of a pint in the capital city is £6.50, and jokes: “I’ve thrown on a shirt for this one.”

He begins his search at the bar of designer store Harrods, explaining: “If you go in and walk past all the expensive handbags, into the basement, there is a bar that anyone can go into.”

The camera pushes past designer outlets and reaches a back door where a posh room – the Baccarat Bar – can be spotted, furnished with red leather armchairs and an eye-watering menu.

He says: “I must warn you though, Wetherspoons it is not. Yes, that is 25 ml of whiskey for £340.”

A waiter pours a drink as Phil narrates: “When I saw that they did their own lager and it was only £9.50 for a bottle I bit their arm off.”

He then says: “So, it’s £9.50 for 500 ml, which means its’s £10.80 for a pint. You do get free nuts, though.”

The clip then cuts to a glimpse of a pristine bottle of Cognac, secured behind a metal casing, with Phil explaining that the bottle appears to cost a whopping £75,000.

He then visits the Shard, where a bowls of nuts and olives sit on a glass table.

The camera shows the scope of London as Phil says: “We’re now on the 52nd floor of the Shard in what is the highest bar in Europe, and I paid £10 for a 330 ml bottle of lager.”

The clip then cuts to a rather flustered-looking Phil, who says: “There is a minimum spend of £30, so I’ve just spent £34 on two bottles of beer and a bowl of chips.”

In a surprise twist, Phil then visits the Thames Clippers boat, where he adds that Londoners may not be aware of the hidden bar.

He adds: “A bit of a curveball on the boat. A bottle of lager costs £6.50.”

Pictured: Phil enjoying a pint in the park. (C) Phillip Carr/TikTok

He then visits the St James Park, choosing to drink on land this time with another “curveball” as the pint costs a mere £7 from a nearby café.

The video then shows a perfectly poured pint in a plastic cup as Phil breaks up the day in the grassy knolls.

He adds: “To be honest, the way things are going, it’s quite a bargain.”

Changing the scene again, Phil then moves on to a casino, where it appears that drinks cost just £6.95 at the Hippodrome in Leicester Square.

He says: “Obviously, we needed to go and check out a casino. So, I went to the biggest on Leicester Square. The Hippodrome.”

The footage shows a large room decked with chandeliers and groups of gamblers as Phil, now looking slightly tipsy, stumbles over his word saying that the pint cost him £6.95.

Now evidently drunk from his experiment, Phil then approaches his final pub – The Stafford London in the posh Mayfair area, where he orders a bottle of Noam Bavaria Berlin lager for a whopping £11.

He says: “We’re now going to a Mayfair hotel, which I’ve been told has a bar, which I’ve been reliably informed you can just walk into.”

The camera shows a glass bottle of beer labelled Noam Bavaria Berlin.

Having found the “most expensive” pint, he explains: “The beer – well, it was £11 for a bottle, which works out at £18.40 for a pint.”

Hilariously, Phil finishes the pricey bottle in its entirety, pushing the empty glass to the centre of the table.

He took to social media to share his hilarious jaunt round London’s bars yesterday, writing: “How much can you spend on a beer in a posh bar?”

The video received over 187,800 likes and more than 1,300 comments from users left in stitches by Phil’s boozy – and bank-breaking – experiment.

One person wrote: “That’s seriously good reporting, Phil. Can we have cost of a bag next?”

Another said: “I can see Phil slowly getting more and more drunk over time.”

A third commented: “£18.40 and the waiter couldn’t even pour it without turning it into an ice cream.”

A fourth added: “I was at that bar in the shard last week while visiting London. £30 minimum spend is pretty good considering the observation deck is about £28.”