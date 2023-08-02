Former “haunted” royal family manor sells for whopping £11m

A MANOR formerly owned by members of the British royal family – and complete with its own ghosts – has sold for a whopping £11m.

Nether Lypiatt Manor is set in the Cotswolds countryside near Stroud, Gloucestershire and was once owned by Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Nether Lypiatt Manor is set in the Cotswolds countryside near Stroud, Gloucestershire. (C) Knight Frank.

The 10-bedroom Georgian house was purchased by Prince Michael – the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth – in 1981, who lived there for nearly 25 years.

The 18th century home is allegedly haunted by various ghosts, including the son of the manor’s original owner Judge Cox, who reportedly hung himself in one of the rooms.

The Prince and Princess sold up in 2005 after costs of maintaining the manor became too much, and the 96-acre property was purchased by businessman and Labour life peer Lord Drayson for £5.75m.

Despite undergoing renovations, the manor remains timeless with a variety of periodical components including corniced structures and wood panelling.

Lavish inside, the living room is decked with a hanging crystal chandelier, an embellished ornate fireplace and paintings all around, providing the room with an artistic modern flair.

The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are said to have bought the property in 1981 and lived there for nearly 25 years. (C) Knight Frank.

A glass table resides in the middle of the room, reflecting the eggshell colours of the room and highlighting the large bay windows which provide plenty of natural daylight.

The first dining room mixes tradition with modernity as it displays a rouge and mauve Persian rug and a set of white and brown dining table and chairs.

Adding in a splash of modernity is the flat screen tv, which sits at the end of the room and is positioned so that owners may enjoy a show as they dine together.

The kitchen appears busy as it shows a counter island filled with hanging pots and crockery, while a connecting open plan adjoins it with the dining room.

The counters appear white and spacious, giving the otherwise Georgian aesthetic a modern twist.

The manor has now gone under a transformation, blending traditional style with a more modern aesthetic. (C) Knight Frank

A Georgian hallway presents itself to several large bedrooms, carpeted stairs which lead up to the four-poster beds and book nooks overlooking the private garden.

The bathroom contains a large porcelain tub, which can be seen beside a walk-in shower and vanity table.

The exterior of the property is also decadent – with expanding woodlands and connecting pasture gardens, perfect for summer walks.

Within the garden are many borders of roses and alliums and a Saxon hedge filled with hornbeam and viburnum foliage.

Also included are a manège for horses as well as a pool area, a decked-out area for future vineyards and a stone barn.

The manor holds approximately 96 acres of land. (C) Knight Frank.

The property was listed in June by estate agents Knight Frank for a whopping £11m, and looks to have already found a buyer, having just been taken off the market.

Knight Frank wrote in the description: “The house has undergone a significant renovation programme in the last decade.

“The house has many fine period features, lovely light and well-proportioned rooms which have high ceilings, cornicing and wood panelling.

“Further features include window seating and ornate fireplaces. The house is ideal for both family living and entertaining.”

Knight Frank has since refused to comment.